Long Beach Police Department
July 5 — Fireworks complaints continued at 12:03 a.m. in Long Beach.
A domestic incident in progress in Long Beach was reported at 12:21 a.m.
At 12:23 a.m. in Ilwaco, disorderly conduct was reported for too many people in a room.
In Long Beach at 5:20 p.m., three or four teenagers were reported lighting off fireworks into the dune grass and when told to stop allegedly “cussed the person out.”
July 6 — At 1:48 a.m. in Ilwaco, “multiple intoxicated individuals” were reported to be arguing.
July 7 — Loud, aerial fireworks that had been going off for about an hour, were reported in Long Beach at 10:30 p.m.
July 8 — Malicious harassment was reported over a dog at 7:30 p.m. in Long Beach.
At 10:44 p.m., people were reported to be yelling and disorderly at 10:44 p.m. in Long Beach.
July 9 — A two vehicle accident was reported at 12:19 p.m.
July 10 — Threats were alleged at 5:12 a.m. in Long Beach.
Ongoing fireworks were reported at 9:58 p.mm. in Long Beach.
In Long Beach at 11:13 p.m., a house fire was reported.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
July 5 — At 12:21 a.m., fireworks coming off of trees were reported.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported in Willapa at 4:42 a.m.
At 9:19 p.m., a domestic incident in Ocean Park was reported.
A vehicle prowl was reported at 10:35 a.m., with expensive sunglasses, a drone and a laptop stolen.
Several more fireworks complaints were received at 11:46 p.m., and 11:522 p.m.
A blue Jeep with no top was reported stolen from Menlo at 12:35 p.m.
July 6 — An assault was reported at 12:47 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Prowlers were reported at 3:57 a.m. in Surfside. The caller heard a shed door open and two people with flashlights took off running.
The alleged theft of prescription medication from a Seaview home was reported at 8:31 a.m.
A sex offense was reported at 8:33 a.m. in Bay Center.
At 10:12 a.m. in Seaview, a motorhome allegedly hit a parked vehicle.
A domestic incident was reported at 12:27 p.m. in Raymond.
The theft of a 2019 white Cadillac was reported from Surfside at 2:15 p.m. The owner passed away and the title was transferred into another’s name without authorization.
Vagrancy was reported at an Ocean Park property at 3:34 p.m., with squatters with a pitbull dog staying on private property.
July 7 — At 3:57 a.m. in Seaview, a man with a floodlight was dismantling a trailer.
At 6:15 a.m. in Seaview, a homeowner reported a semi-trailer was dropped on private property without permission.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Tokeland at 9:04 a.m.
A burglary was reported in Surfside at 2:10 p.m.
Shoplifters were reported in Ocean Park at 5:18 p.m. The caller said they did purchase items.
“Shenanigans” were reported happening in Surfside at 5:58 p.m., with people allegedly swapping temp tags on the back windows of vehicles.
July 8 — At 12:22 a.m., a man called to inquire whether it is illegal ride a bicycle while intoxicated.
A collection scam was reported at 10:15 a.m. in Surfside.
At 4:51 p.m. in Frances, interior car parts and credit cards were found in the cemetery.
July 9 — Disorderly conduct was reported 9:12 p.m. in Surfside.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 10:38 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 1:58 p.m. a domestic incident was reported in Naselle.
The theft of a vehicle from Ocean Park was reported at 2:20 p.m. The caller believes the vehicle was taken to Everett.
At 7:06 p.m., in Nahcotta an ongoing domestic violence incident was reported.
A narcotics complaint was received from Ocean Park at 7:31 p.m.
July 10 — Numerous credit and debit cards were found in Nahcotta at 9:43 a.m.
The theft of $73 of product from an Ocean Park business was reported at 10:08 a.m.
Squatters were reported in a vacant home in Lebam at 5:46 p.m.
A narcotics complaint was received at 6:27 p.m. in Ocean Park.
