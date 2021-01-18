Long Beach Police Department
Jan. 10 — At 1:03 p.m. in Long Beach, a home had been burglarized and ransacked.
Jan. 11 — In Long Beach, the theft of items and equipment from a hotdog cart was reported at 1:22 p.m.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 9:43 p.m. in Long Beach.
Jan. 14 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Long Beach at 8:16 a.m.
At 6:48 p.m., in Long Beach a possibly abandoned vehicle was reported. The caller said the vehicle was missing a wheel and the headlights were on the ground.
Jan. 15 — At 11:16 a.m., in Long Beach, a truck carrying an oversized load hit an electrical line.
Jan. 16 — Some late teenaged boys were reportedly skateboarding loudly at the Ilwaco park at 4:27 a.m.
At 5:32 p.m., in Ilwaco, a disorderly male was reported at a business.
An assault was reported at 6:22 p.m. in Long Beach, with one person injured.
A young female was reported up against a building in Long Beach at 11:25 p.m. The caller said she was possibly intoxicated, breathing but unresponsive, and covered in vomit.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 10 — At 3:30 p.m., a delivery driver allegedly backed down a driveway and got stuck in the sand overtop a geothermal system.
In Ocean Park at 6:51 p.m., a shoplifter was reported. The thief alleged stole flashlights, batteries, lighters, a padlock and utility blades.
Suspicious activity was reported in Ocean Park at 8:16 p.m., for a possible burglary in progress. Someone moving with flashlights was reported.
Jan. 11 — In Ocean Park at 5:01 a.m., someone reported a vehicle parked in the middle of the intersection at Birch, with the windshield of the car caved in, and two individuals in the vehicle with flashlights.
Multiple gunshots were heard near Menlo at 2 a.m.
At 9:04 a.m., prowlers were reported loading items from a garage.
Possible child abuse or neglect was reported at 2:08 p.m. in Surfside.
People fighting were reported in Raymond at 3:51 p.m.
In Seaview at 10:39 p.m., possible drug activity was reported.
Jan. 12 — In Raymond, numerous items were allegedly stolen from a yard at 12:23 p.m.
At 1:02 p.m., on Tokeland Road, a woman was reportedly stuck in her vehicle because of deep water.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 4:24 p.m. in Raymond.
A caller reported concern about a teenage male in a driveway in Ocean Park at 5:31 p.m., noting the youth is very skinny and does not have a coat, and is not dressed to be out in the weather.
At 7:41 p.m., malicious harassment was reported in Surfside at 7:41 p.m. The caller reported being harassed by another person in the home.
A hit-and-run accident was reported at 7:45 p.m.
Several reports were received trees and limbs down blocking roads from 8:36 p.m. to 9:53 p.m. to 11:22 p.m.
Jan. 13 — In Seaview at 6:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported for individuals yelling for drugs.
At 2:06 p.m., near Smith Creek, someone reported finding garbage dumped on private property that included check stubs, and syringes.
At 2:30 p.m. in Ocean Park, a male allegedly attempted to shoplift beer. He took off leaving his shirt and backpack behind.
An assault that allegedly occurred “a couple of days” earlier was reported at 2:47 p.m. in Seaview.
A fireworks complaint at 280th and J in Ocean Park was reported at 5:25 p.m.
In Chinook at 6:18 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported for a van that allegedly went around a gate and drove through a closed park.
Computer fraud was reported at 7:02 p.m. in South Bend.
Jan. 14 — Child abuse or neglect was reported in Ocean Park at 9:48 a.m.
Adult abuses was reported at 10:33 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A disorderly person in Ocean Park was said to be outside yelling at 11:32 a.m.
Suspicious activity on a Raymond property was reported at 1:22 p.m.
At 2:51 p.m. in Tokeland, a car versus power pole accident was reported. The power is now out; the driver was said to be injured.
Near Smith Creek at 3:17 p.m., a car was reported parked at the gate to the watershed and the windows are fogged up.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 5:45 p.m. in Raymond.
In Raymond at 6:51 p.m., two juveniles were reported fighting in a home.
Jan. 15 — In Raymond at 4:28 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported.
At 4:58 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported in South Bend.
In Seaview at 8:33 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported. The owner of the home was outside trying to get in but the internal deadbolt was locked and should not be.
Jan. 16 — At 1:24 a.m., it was reported that the Kentucky State Police Dispatch got a call from a Naselle number with a person stating “call the police.”
At 12:04 p.m., an Ocean Park home had been burglarized, doors broken to gain entry and numerous items taken include all electronics.
At 12:13 p.m. in Raymond, an assault was reported.
An alleged burglary to a motorhome near Smith Creek was reported at 4:13 p.m.
A verbal domestic incident was reported in Raymond at 6:10 p.m.
At 7:04 p.m., an assault was reported in Chinook.
At 7:07 p.m., a stolen vehicle was reportedly found in a parking lot in Raymond.
In Seaview at 7:43 p.m., a female was allegedly screaming at employees for refusing to sell her alcohol.
