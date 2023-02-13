Long Beach Police Department
Feb. 5 — Welfare check requested on a subject not taking medications and refusing to go to the doctor.
In Ilwaco, female caller says, “A man is turning power on and off and threatened me with a knife.”
Feb. 6 — Blue Jeep with female driver suspected of picking up a package at a house without permission.
Transient man and dog staying in a tent reported for trespassing.
Caller reports suspected domestic violence: Pounding on stuff, female telling others “just f***ing leave or do whatever you want to do.”
Feb. 7 — Subject is currently home in his unit. There was an altercation yesterday with subject. He took off and officers were looking for him.
Three people/teenage kids threw rock at neighbor’s window; didn’t break it but reporting party witnessed incident.
In Ilwaco, reporting party can see on camera a subject walking around bus with flashlight; unsure if trying to break into bus; carrying big backpack.
Feb. 8 — Abandoned vehicle reported in Ilwaco. Black Honda Accord parked in gravel lot for over 72 hours; no one at the hospital knows whose vehicle it is; car has “the club” in it.
Someone dumping garbage of property, blocking gate/access to tower.
Feb. 9 — Violent guy next door broke a truck window, slashed tires; sounds like he may be beating up a female inside his house.
Reporting party lives a block away and can hear a male screaming nonsense.
Reporting party can see a female on his cameras, walking around, sitting on the east side on a chair under the carport by an RV.
Caller said heard children calling for help.
Reporting party’s friend was taken to Ocean Beach Hospital last night, then he was sent via helicopter to Vancouver. Pants went missing at OBH along with keys and wallet. Reporting party has contacted OBH and they don’t know anything about it.
Feb. 10 — RP states she is being harassed by a woman over the phone. There is an issue about a lift chair that reporting party was given.
Vandalism reported: “One tire was slashed on my car and my girl’s car. Suspect is a meth-smoking pric*. He has a gun (pistol) and pulled it on me before and the officer didn’t do anything about it.”
Feb. 11 — Female caller wants to make report about “illegal activity” all day and night in the place where she’s living. Six abandoned trailers moved in January. Called said she has been threatened with a knife.
Reporting party paid the rent and the manager won’t give him a receipt; also abuses and harasses reporting party.
Assault alleged. Physical altercation between two neighbors. One had a bat, but bat has been taken away. One male shoved a female. Someone is injured. Parties separated.
“Some guy just came and slashed all 4 tires.” Suspect identified. “We saw him go behind my company vehicle. The tires are still hissing.”
Caller: “I was wondering if you could help me out with a question. My husband and I are separated. I saw something online that said he passed away.”
Caller: Someone is “sitting on side walk by school all alone.”
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 5 — Vehicle just stopped out in front of caller’s house and did a burn out. White Toyota 4 runner took off toward Ilwaco. Referred to Washington State Patrol.
Ocean Park caller can hear a teenager/child screaming and crying, thinks it’s coming from a brown single wide trailer. Responding deputy didn’t hear any sound from trailer.
In Ocean Park, a subject just broke out windows to reporting party’s motor home.
A trailer parked at corner, non-blocking/in yard, was stolen from reporting party about five years ago; no plates on trailer, is sitting on a jack, didn’t see anyone around or any other vehicles.
Caller wants to report finding a stolen pickup, run off the road and abandoned a quarter mile off State Route 6 on Mallis Landing Road.
In Raymond, a grey smaller vehicle pulled into neighbor’s driveway. Male went to door knocked, picked something up off porch, put it under his coat and left.
In Ocean Park: “I was trying to sell a motor home. The guy tried to buy my motor home and he drove it without brakes and it hit my mobile home. It knocked it off my blocks. I need an incident number for insurance.”
In Ocean Park: “I don’t have an emergency. I have a heroin addict that won’t leave the property. No weapons seen but she likes to carry a claw hammer. Hasn’t been violent today. Sorrowful and sobbing.”
In Ocean Park: “There is a light flashing on the house like an alarm light. No audible sounds. Shake house greyish brown. There appears to be nobody here. Thought I would be a good neighbor and call it in.”
Burglary reported in Naselle: “My house was broken into this morning. It’s the people who live in the front house who did it. I have pictures on my cameras. … There was stuff taken. I’m making a list. They got the lock off to get in.”
Caught some clam diggers on the beach.
Boat accident reported at 7:26 p.m. and transferred to Coast Guard. Reporting party advised her husband just called her but he could not hear her, sounded like they were having a emergency, something about large waves, commercial crab boat the Ethel May.
In Ocean Park, caller says son is being held hostage.
In rural Long Beach, “I had someone fire rounds thru my window. They stopped here, knocked on the door. Pointed a rifle at my head. Left then turned around on the road and shot a round thru my window.”
Feb. 6 — In Willapa, people broke in to reporting party’s van and stole her stuff. She is at a house to retrieve her stuff. Needs an officer to help her.
Assistance requested at 7:16 a.m. for help searching shoreline for crabber lost from boat.
In Ocean Park, ongoing issue reported with neighbor’s boyfriend. Male aggressively came at reporting party in his vehicle and swerved at reporting party as he was trying to leave.
Credit card fraud reported in Menlo.
In Ocean Park, father passed away, brother has “stolen vehicles” and other items on property.
“There are people trying to steal a propeller by our gate. There is a truck and car at the gate, pickup truck across the street.”
Male dumped tires near Thousand Trails campground on Willows Road in Seaview.
In Surfside, “caught male on property, was under the tarp ... 6-foot tall white male skinny with brown hair carrying hatchet in back pocket, tattoos on forearms.”
Caller: “There is a collie lose at large. I’m scared of this dog. I’m mortified of big dogs since I was bit as a child. Is there someone who can come escort me to my car?”
Caller: “Two black dogs running in and out of traffic. They have shock collars on. I herded them to the side of the road.”
Assistance requested with an eviction in Lebam.
Raymond caller: “I need to report some dogs running loose in my alley; four or five dogs running around.
There are people in reporting party’s house and she doesn’t know what’s going on; there is a mess; she can’t get the people out of her house and thinks they want to have sex with her.
In Ocean Park, a female had screamed to no one, but did not need assistance.
Feb. 7 — In Naselle, reporting party went to get her stuff out of a house and a subject came out with a shotgun.
In Surfside a neighbor has a lot of construction going on, but refuses to pull a vehicle to the side of the road and is blocking lane.
In Ocean Park, a caller just found what appears to be two full bags of what appears to be meth.
Domestic violence reported in Raymond when a man lunged at reporting party.
Vicious dogs tried to bite/attack son this morning; two black shepherds. Other neighbor has called before about them attacking livestock.
In Surfside, reporting party noticed neighbor’s back door is open but nobody appears to be home.
Burglary: Neighbor neighbor called to advise caller that residence was broken into; credit card still sticking in door out back, screwdriver left; unknown if made entry to residence but did get into garage.
In Smith Creek, a customer just threatened to kill himself. Said on phone, “Well, if I can’t come up with the money, I guess I’ll just shoot myself.”
Surfside caller reported fraud. Signed into Amazon Prime and it gave a number to call and verify her information. Amazon said it was fraud and $900 had been taken from her account.
In Ocean Park, female sitting on store steps; overweight and matted hair, smoking cigarettes and screaming. Deputy learned she was homeless “and having a moment.”
Feb. 8 — Jackhammer stolen over night from a locked access area.
Someone put 40-foot garbage motor home on private property and parked it behind the building on septic tank drain field.
Multiple violations of restraining order reported in Raymond by a person cussing and harassing reporting party.
A person is outside an Ocean Park office, throwing a walking stick around, walking in road/getting in way of cars.
In Ocean Park, ex-fiance is in the home and won’t leave; nothing physical just verbal, no weapons, no drugs, he has been drinking.
Mail found in the road in Raymond.
Ocean Park reporting party thinks his neighbor is in trouble or is harassing reporting party, using a blow horn and pounding on house.
A subject is pacing up and down the road, acting like he’s doing kung fu, his face is twisted and he is wound up.
Reporting party tried to get driver’s license renewed and were advised has been some identity fraud on it; told her needed to file a case report.
Caller: “There is a guy going through a bunch of mail in a field, the male says it is his mail, wearing a khaki jacket khaki painter paints, he is now walking north on U St.”
Feb. 9 — Caller wants to report two rifles/shotgun stolen back in June 2014. Concerned the firearms might make reporting party liable under a new state law.
Caller concerned about three or gour horses standing/living in mud; looks unhealthy for them; unknown who the owners are; friend spoke with state veterinarian and was told could not respond unless contacted by law enforcement first.
Theft of funds by the employee of a company alleged by reporting party. Named employee took $2,100 and $2,500 and a check for $4,700 but has not given any of the money to the company.
Possible illegal camping by people with Arizona plates reported. Three vehicles parked at beach access trail overnight.
Caller says her vessel is missing and she has not reported it. Female states that her vessel is her business and someone took it, and she is at the post office. She said that she has no phone to be reached at.
A lady ran in the store, said “call the police please”; older lady, heavy set, gray, ran back out of the store. Deputy unable to locate.
Raymond caller has been having disturbances outside all night long. Subjects have been crawling over the fence, leaving new dents and scratches in her vehicles. She is sick of this.
Feb. 10 — Caller observed two people are breaking into his Ocean Park house, caught on Ring camera. Reporting party not at home. Intruders disabled the camera.
Car abandoned in Ocean Park parking lot’s handicap zone.
In Oysterville around 2 a.m. two guys were observed in the driveway; there was a guy with hip waders; on Wednesday there was a blue dually truck.
A car rolled off a trailer and hit female; she is bleeding from her legs but reporting party advised she is not under the vehicle any more; she is getting dizzy and shoes filling with blood; possibly has a broken shin.
Violation of a court order reported in Ocean Park by a subject who flipped off and cussed at reporting party’s camera.
Assault reported in South Bend. Caller advised she was working out when boyfriend came after her, got in her face and was touching her, lots of pushing and shoving. Says there are a video and a camera at the gym.
Burglary reported in Ocean Park by people on reporting party’s property in a motor home; thinks they broke into the garage.
Feb. 11 — Large piece of debris believed to be from crab boat washed up; reporting party said it’s the “bottom half.”
In Smith Creek, caller wants to talk to someone about “a horrible crime, family ‘screwed’ us over and wiped us all out and now living like ‘hogs on a hill.’”
Possible fraud involving $24,000 retirement saving disbursement reported in Seaview.
Deputy went o check out what appeared to be a vehicle collision, but on arrival found one vehicle towed and another southbound on US101.
Cold burglary reported in Raymond following an eviction.
Girl observed walking down the highway wearing PJs; looked scared; subject said guys at the gas station were bothering her. Male with light hair in pony tail stopped after reporting party went by and female got in the vehicle. Reporting party went back and talked to the male; he told reporting party that everything was fine and they took off.
Caller: “There’s been someone racing on the street. They do it almost every night between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Two people about 10-20 minutes ago. This is regular concern and would hope that there would be regular patrol in the area during that time here.”
Female in the parking lot at Leadbetter State Park has been drinking all day and is making threats to take all her meds; she is ready to kill herself.
Two-vehicle accident on Sandridge Road; car rolled over. Male caller says there is a huge crash in the area; he heard it was in the hot tub; unknown how many vehicles but it sounded huge.
