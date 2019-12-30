Long Beach Police Department
Dec. 23 — At 1:14 a.m. in Long Beach, criminal trespassing was reported for a woman and child on private property without permission. The homeowner said the woman was looking in windows, prying on doors.
At 2:57 a.m. in Long Beach, three to four people were trying to get into an apartment.
A disorderly individual was reported in Long Beach at 11:57 a.m.
Vandalism was reported at 3:37 p.m. in Long Beach. The homeowner said someone was throwing rocks and broke two windows.
Dec. 25 — The allegedly theft of a sign, wallet, checkbook and other miscellaneous items was reported at 10:12 a.m.
A woman, who allegedly stole a liter of pop, was reported at 10:15 a.m. in Long Beach.
Dec. 27 — A female was allegedly looking in the windows while on her way “back from the beach,” at 12:03 a.m. in Long Beach.
The theft of blankets, tools, camping gear, glass beach balls and more was report-ed in Long Beach at 9:22 a.m.
A home burglary in Ilwaco was reported at 4:19 p.m.
Dec. 28 — At 12:58 a.m., a one vehicle crash was reported near Ilwaco, with one person trapped in the vehicle.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 22 — A house fire was reported at 1:32 a.m., with “half the house burned down.”
A burglary in progress was reported in Ocean Park at 8:08 a.m. The homeowner said two vehicles with multiple people are at the residence and no one should be there.
Dec. 23 — The theft of a sign near Oysterville was reported at 9:55 a.m. According to the caller the sign had been sawed off and taken.
At 11:45 p.m. in Ocean Park, a woman said she thinks she has a bear under her house.
Dec. 24 — Child abuse or neglect was reported in Naselle at 10:58 a.m.
At 11:49 a.m. in Ocean Park, someone allegedly stole bolt cutters and took off running.
At 12:35 p.m., the occupant of a stolen vehicle was refusing to leave the vehicle. The person finally got out at gunpoint.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Ocean Park at 4:07 p.m.
Suspicious activity was reported outside a Surfside home at 11:34 p.m. A woman was said to be crying.
Dec. 25 — At 12:09 a.m., near Ocean Park, a woman was reported to be in the road, crying.
Dec. 26 — At 9:02 a.m. in Ocean Park, it was reported people were on private property without owner permission.
At 6:01 p.m. in Surfside, five vehicles with multiple people in them were at a construction site and using flashlights and a saw.
Dec. 27 — Two large dogs were allegedly “tearing apart a rabbit cage” in Ocean Park at 8:31 a.m.
A man with a large hairy dog, was allegedly going into an Ocean Park home at 8:48 a.m.
At 10:42 a.m. in Ocean Park, a video camera was allegedly installed and was pointed directly at a home.
A gas tank and battery were stolen from a boat parked in Ocean Park, and a fuel line cut at 10:56 a.m.
At 1:17 p.m. in Ocean Park, two men were alleged in a yard trying to steal cans and bottles.
At 1:21 p.m. in Surfside, someone reported a barrel on the beach full of a liquid.
Approximately 60 to 70 buoys were stolen from a Seaview yard at 3:03 p.m.
Suspicious activity at a vacant house in Ocean Park was reported at 8:08 p.m.
Dec. 28 — Five dogs without leashes were running loose in Ocean Park. The caller said they are “disgustingly filthy” and requested a welfare check on them.
A man and woman were alleged to be trespassing on property in Surfside at 2:36 p.m.
At 11:14 p.m. in Naselle, someone allegedly threw a full can of beer at a vehicle and dented the passenger door. No suspect was named as it was unknown who would throw away a full can of beer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.