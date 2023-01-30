Long Beach Police Department
Jan. 22 — Subject has been threatening reporting party all morning, threatening to bust up trailer.
Jan. 23 — Male on motorcycle is driving very slow and stopping in the area. Reporting party thinks he is casing the houses.
Last night homeless subject shoplifted from store; video available to show officer.
Very friendly pitbull running loose.
Delivery person received calls from someone crying on line and saying “she’s dead/she’s dead.”
Client reported to be very irate, screaming and throwing his arms around.
Caller: “Have been calling 911 for 3 years and they don’t want to help me. There is a man downstairs screaming that 911 doesn’t want to help. Unknown who the male is, didn’t see him/can only hear him.”
Female reported to be hitting her children. Punched her daughter several times. “She threw a toaster at her and hit her in the foot.”
Jan. 24 — “There is a woman screaming at a man and hitting him, in the parking lot of the hotel.”
Dispute in reporting party’s bar. Someone claims another person backed into their car and the other person claims they didn’t.
Reporting party says his wife is home and all the lights just came on in the shop about 150 feet away from the house.
Jan. 25 — Patient just walked out with an IV still in her arm.
Jan. 26 — Reporting party just woke up and looked at camera at 4:52 a.m. and saw a male who went in to carport wearing black hoodie. Stole a large black nylon wagon and possibly a few other things.
Caller saw someone breaking into the bathroom on either the Bolstad approach or Sid Snyder approach.
Caller says I’ve “just been ripped off” by a male who had a bag of jewelry and wanted cash to help his family. Reporting party paid $1,000 and then went to jewelry store and found out it was made of brass jewelry.
Someone put a check into reporting party’s account; now there is an issue with the bank.
Homeless woman knocking on the door, wants food and a place to sleep.
Caller heard about a dozen shots, might be fireworks.
Caller reports people who moved here from outside the U.S. are dictating him and threatening him. Said that in his country the “tie people like him up.”
Jan. 27 — Reporting party says one of her tenants called and said another tenant is engaging in suspicious activity.
Jan. 28 — Reporting party says a family member is threatening him after a family dispute over caller not taking his meds on time.
Caller wants to report noise coming from neighbors. Vehicles and loud trucks running all day starting at 4:30 a.m.
A found backpack appears to contain things from a chef’s coat and other stuff. Caller is curious if there have been any reports of a robbery that might match.
A white passenger van followed daughter home from the beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 22 — Ongoing issue with someone getting into cooler and stealing food during the night, occurred again last night, wanting to put up a game camera to catch subjects.
Medium-sized tree fell across Willapa Road blocking one lane.
In Surfside, internet fraud reported on reporting party’s debit card. Unable to determine how or where purchases were made. When asked if she stopped her card, she said, “I don’t even know how to do that.”
In Ocean Park, a subject is under the influence and getting aggressive. Reporting party believes he’s on meth.
In Seaview there is a pop bottle full of needles that needs picked up; has been there all day.
Someone came and cut down a 250-year-old maple. Caller thinks that it’s local crackheads.
Caller in rural Long Beach says, “I have a car that’s been sitting down the street from my house with headlights on for quit a while. They’ve been there for a few hours.
In Raymond, female needs an officer. Was kicked out of the vehicle by her husband. Female is stating that she has been freezing for a week and that the power is off.
Jan. 23 — Arrest made in connection with Menlo traffic stop.
In Ocean Park, a 200-ppind white male on a bicycle with laundry basket was confronted by reporting party who accused him of taking stuff. Subject said “I’m only getting cans” and threw a bucket toward reporting party.
In rural Long Beach, someone got into shed around 2 a.m. Reporting party heard a noise and went outside with flashlight. Shed doors were open, gas cans stolen, didn’t see anyone.
Dog “limping” down the road, appears injured, could be a border collie.
In Ocean Park, request for advice about getting a forgetful older person to surrender his weapons.
Male calling from Frances is worried about a dog that cries all the time.
Suspected criminal trespassing occurred in Ocean Park.
Theft reported in Surfside: Someone stole reporting party’s phone.
Caller: “I just caught someone on my ring camera between the house and garage. A person on a bicycle with stocking cap.” Would like someone to go check the property.
Jan. 24 — Domestic violence suspected in Ocean Park. Female yelling that her boyfriend locked her out, can hear yelling and screaming from both a female and male.
Reporting party has a list of weapons to surrender and has the weapons in the back seat of truck, including 10 rifles and an old Ruger pistol.
Traffic hazard in Surfside: “a guy parked his motor home in middle of road, has been there for last three days, subject that lives down there is a druggie and has been adding stuff (trailer/cars) to property for last couple of months.
In Ocean Park, a recent runaway has been texting boy regarding getting pregnant and sending indecent photos.
In Lebam, having issue with neighbor who is stalking/harassing her. When she goes out to feed animals, subject hides behind fence/behind barn and is standing and staring at her, will yell at her, ongoing issue.
Welfare check requested in Seaview for neighbor who has been yelling for last three days, saying “give me my money” and other things, cussing/sounds upset.
Caller complaining about subject getting gas at pumps 400 feet away from reporting party’s residence; doesn’t want her around, hasn’t come to residence and isn’t there now.
Shoplifter in Seaview stole a bag of wood pellets.
In Ocean Park, reporting party says a handyman went to residence and said it looks like homeless person has been living there — door broken, clothes everywhere, looks like someone is sleeping there.
Vehicle theft four days earlier by ex-girlfriend.
In Naselle, state trooper out with a male on foot. Male walked down from Radar after female tried running over him and took his car.
In Seaview, wife is drunk and beating him up. Male states that he needs her out of the house.
In Raymond, roommate changed locks on reporting party, who cannot get into the house.
Jan. 25 — In Seaview, assistance requested concerning reporting party’s 35-year-old daughter; recently someone knocked out two of her teeth.
In Ocean Park, caller says all their electronic devices were hacked, emails with attorney info have been erased. Reporting party had an old phone but it is missing. Wants to note this has sent him in to federal bankruptcy.
Reporting party just got off the phone with subject who said “since you’re not going to help me, Iwill shoot myself in the head.”
A reporting party is concerned about a subject who is going to be released a week from tomorrow. Caller is concerned because she thinks there are still firearms in the home.
Vandalism reported in Surfside, damage to garage door lock. Reporting party believes someone might have tried to get in.
Theft in Ocean Park: young couple came in and reporting party saw male put stuff into pockets and they left.
Male is swinging power tools around but hasn’t injured anyone today.
Vandalism in the area of the Butte Creek Park. A girl reporting party picked up kicked out his windshield.
Suspected meth overdose reported in rural Long Beach.
Alarm audible reported in rural Long Beach: Something going on across the street. “Weird alarm going off, it is really loud.”
Jan. 26 — Loud dog in Smith Creek neighborhood, keeps waking up reporting party. Has complained before.
Missing person in Seaview. Subject has been hallucinating, last night they called the ambulance and they checked him out. He went toward the beach and has been missing for two hours.
Two kids from Naselle texting and threatening to hurt a student from Ocean Park with graphic details, plots to kill.
In Ocean Park area, subject threatens neighbors, yells he is going to kill people. Latest was two days ago where he told surveyor and maintenance guy to get off his property.
Driving behind a white SUV that almost got in an accident, crossed center and fog lines, almost hit a guardrail.
In Raymond, reporting party said he looked back and a male came out and started videoing him.
In Surfside, neighbor has cargo trailer blocking reporting party’s driveway. Caller can barely get past.
Message relayed saying owner of an iPhone was in a serious car crash and is not responding. Location provided.
In Surfside, man is walking south on street and kicked the reporting party’s garbage can. He’s been outside screaming and carrying on all day.
Jan. 27 — Trailer fire in Ocean Park, other structures nearby, it is like a junk yard, people are out of trailer trying to put out the fire.
Reporting party in Ocean Park just saw a guy walk from Jack’s; he looked inside all the cars, he currently is in a red car sifting through everything.
In Ocean Park an electronic device used to write opioid prescriptions reported from a doctor who has been retired for two years.
Reporting party says that when he walks his dog someone in a little gray Honda harasses him.
Caller: “There’s people making jumps for a bike on the sand dunes on the side of the road in front of these people houses. The owners are not there, it is a vacation home and I’m worried about their house, too.”
Vehicle went off road at US101 milepost 15. It went into the ditch. Driver seems fine and is out of the vehicle.
Criminal trespass reported in Bay Center: Two females and one male trespassing in bathroom on property.
Aid request for someone who fell 10 feet over a third floor stair railing.
In Ocean Park, someone came and pushed her door open.
Near Raymond there are loose goats on son’s property.
Jan. 28 — Caller reported loss of pink wallet and AirPods. Location app indicated they are in Ocean Park. The wallet has license, credit cards, and insurance. Credit cards have been cancelled. Reporting party would like assistance in getting the items back.
In Seaview, officer requested for a fender bender in grocery store parking lot. Female who hit reporting party’s vehicle tried to leave.
