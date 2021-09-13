Long Beach Police Department
Sept. 5 — At 11:44 p.m., in Long Beach, disorderly individuals were reported making excessive noise in a room and being verbally combative when asked to stop.
Sept. 6 — At 3:22 a.m., in Ilwaco, a male and female were asked to leave a room multiple times and they started yelling and screaming.
A loose, vicious pit bull dog was reported at 1:19 p.m. in Ilwaco.
At 8:08 p.m. in Ilwaco, someone reported seeing a man who is known to be homeless carrying a $600 ladder which he tried to hide behind a shed.
Sept. 7 — Adult abuse was reported at 7:34 p.m., in Ilwaco.
Sept. 8 — Suspicious activity was reported at 12:08 a.m. in Ilwaco. The caller noted that there was a car horn honking and people screaming.
At 1:03 a.m. in Long Beach, vagrancy was reported.
An assault was reported in Long Beach at 11:07 a.m.
At 2:24 p.m., in Ilwaco, a loud crash across from the library was heard. According to the report, a truck had hit something and took off leaving behind a taillight.
A narcotics complaint was received at 4:36 p.m. in Long Beach.
A hit-and-run accident was reported in Long Beach at 6:32 p.m.
Sept. 9 — At 12:40 p.m., a parked ambulance was hit after a nearby car backed into it in Ilwaco. There were no injuries.
Sept. 10 — In Long Beach at 3:34 a.m., a man said he got locked in a bathroom near the arch and had to break the door down to get out.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:19 a.m. in Long Beach.
Threats were alleged at a school at 10:58 a.m.
At 2:42 p.m. homeless people were reported to be camping out at the gazebo at Black Lake.
A disorderly person was reported outside a store at 3:38 p.m. in Long Beach.
At 8:33 p.m. in Long Beach, drag racing was reported near 16th North and Oregon.
At 9:19 p.m. in Long Beach, “somebody did a burn out and hit a car and then that car hit a pedestrian.”
Sept. 11 — A person with a flashlight and bat was recorded on a security camera at 9:16 a.m. in Long Beach.
A man with a gun was reported in Long Beach; he allegedly took a revolver out of a case and was loading it.
Vandalism was reported on a golf course in Long Beach at 9:29 a.m., after the well pump was found broken and other damage done.
An allegedly intoxicated driver in Long Beach reportedly ran over a fire department pipe at 2:10 p.m.
At 4:12 p.m., a “kid” allegedly driving a big truck, rear-ended another vehicle in Long Beach.
A group of people with an illegal campfire along a road were reported in Long Beach at 6:55 p.m.
A suspicious individual, described as an older male with long hair, riding a girl’s bike and carrying a pink guitar was trespassing on private property and hiding be-hind a fence at 6:58 p.m. in Long Beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 5 — At 5:20 p.m. in Naselle, vandalism to vehicles was reported.
An allegedly intoxicated female who had blood on her face was reported in Ocean Park at 7:55 p.m.
At 8:05 p.m., a possibly vicious dog was running off leash in Seaview.
An allegedly intoxicated male was sitting in a vehicle in Ocean Park with the car running, loud music playing and the lights on at 8:10 p.m.
A disorderly female was said to be cussing and yelling at people at 9:29 p.m. outside an Ocean Park business.
Threats were alleged near Smith Creek at 11:06 p.m.
Sept. 6 — Threats were alleged in Raymond at 8:59 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:28 a.m. in Ocean Park, after a black truck was found on private property.
At 12:30 p.m. in Raymond, a burglary to a home and shop were reported.
In Menlo at 12:48 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported.
Threats were alleged at 12:55 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Sept. 7 — A burglary to a shed was reported at 9:50 p.m. in Ocean Park.
In Ocean Park at 1:42 p.m., threats were alleged.
Sept. 8 — At 8:15 a.m. in Seaview, a dog bite was reported.
The theft of a flatbed lift trailer from Menlo was reported at 8:42 a.m. The caller said the theft occurred around 3 a.m.
Check fraud was reported at 10 a.m. in Willapa.
At 2:43 p.m. near Smith Creek reckless shooting was reported.
In Seaview at 8:35 p.m., a female in distress was reported.
At 11:06 p.m., a vehicle prowl was reported in Raymond.
Sept. 9 — At 12:01 p.m. in Ocean Park, criminal trespassing was reported. The property owner said someone in an RV was squatting on the property and pumping feces and oil all over the property.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:38 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A suspicious individual dressed all in black was looking into a home in Seaview at 11:29 p.m.
Sept. 10 — The theft of a no trespassing sign in Surfside was reported at 9:31 a.m.
A chicken-killing dog was reported at 10:46 p.m. in Nemah.
At 4:41 p.m., someone drove a vehicle through a water meter and into a garage in Ocean Park.
A car fire was reported in Raymond at 5:57 p.m.
At 7:25 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park.
An allegedly intoxicated male was reported heading to a grocery store in Raymond at 10:28 p.m.
Sept. 11 — At 12:08 p.m., someone reported a cow with its front legs stuck to its chest in the water, unable to get out.
Extremely loud music was allegedly being played in Oysterville at 4:36 p.m., disturbing others.
At 7:51 p.m., in Surfside, loud, disruptive individuals were said to be racing around on motorcycles, going 100 mph, and “raising hell.”
A travel trailer full of tires and junk was abandoned on private property in Ocean Park at 9:23 p.m.
Criminal trespassing in Bay Center was reported at 10:17 p.m.
