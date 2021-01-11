Long Beach Police Department
Jan. 4 — Suspicious activity at a Long Beach home was reported at 7:22 a.m.
Jan. 5 — At 7:33 a.m., in Ilwaco, a vehicle pulling a travel trailer with a tarp over it was plugged into a city streetlight for power.
Jan. 7 — A complaint of loud music at an apartment in Long Beach was reported at 10:26 p.m.
Jan. 8 — In Long Beach, at 9:37 a.m., vandalism was reported after a window was broken out of a door and the weather stripping removed to gain access.
At 9:47 a.m. in Long Beach, a person was reported going through a dumpster, making a mess.
Jan. 9 — A vagrant was reported sleeping between the pharmacy and the bakery at 4:39 p.m. in Long Beach.
The theft of a bicycle from in front of a Long Beach business was reported at 6:15 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 3 — At 1:02 a.m. in Raymond, two telephone boxes had been run over and damaged. A message was left for CenturyTel.
Threats were alleged near Smith Creek at 1:44 p.m.
A slide covering the southbound lane of the highway was reported at 3:20 p.m.
At 10:44 p.m., an Oysterville resident reported the mailbox post at the home had been knocked over and last week a garbage can was run over.
Jan. 4 — At 5:09 a.m. in Willapa, a man knocked on the door of a home and said they were dropped off at the wrong home and wanted to come in the house as they were cold and on foot.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Oysterville at 8:39 a.m.
At 9:07 a.m. in Naselle, a 1978 yellow Chevy pickup was stolen.
A complaint about horses standing in mud on Sandridge Road was received at 10:16 a.m.
In Lebam, men passing out samples of cleaners were reported in a neighborhood at 11:09 a.m.
At 12:30 p.m. in Seaview, the driver of an F150 was swerving all over the road.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Raymond at 5:58 p.m.
Jan. 5 — Adult abuse was reported in Seaview at 9:35 a.m.
At 1:54 p.m., it was reported that a mailbox had been blown up.
A narcotics complaint was received at 8:11 p.m. in Nahcotta.
At 9:03 p.m. in Ocean Park, a suspicious situation was reported, with a driver with no license in a car.
Jan. 6 — Someone living in a vehicle parked in the middle of a roadway in Chinook was reported at 9:16 a.m.
A fight-in-progress was reported in South Bend at 1:13 p.m. The caller said a man stabbed a female and then was fighting with a younger person.
Adult abuse was reported in Ocean Park at 1:48 p.m.
At 2:24 p.m. in Nahcotta, someone reported drugs were being dealt out of a red van parked at the end of a street.
A possibly intoxicated driver in a pickup was reported all over the roadway at 5:19 p.m. The caller said the vehicle nearly hit three telephone poles, swerved into the other lane, hit a garbage can and more.
At 7:42 p.m. in Ocean Park, a caller said a man in scruffy clothing driving an old red pickup with no muffler, alleged tried to break into a home.
Near Long Beach at 9:45 p.m., three men were allegedly loading metal onto a truck and trailer.
Jan. 7 — A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 12:28 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 9:44 a.m. in Ocean Park, a shoplifter was reported. According to the caller the person stole hair dye, and a toothbrush system and left.
In Nahcotta at 10:54 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported.
A domestic incident was reported at 1:11 p.m. in Ocean Park.
An abandoned vehicle in Ocean Park was reported at 5:23 p.m.
In Raymond at 7:06 p.m., a narcotics complaint was received.
Jan. 9 — At 3:04 p.m., in Surfside, a suspicious situation was reported, after someone was said to be hiding in the bushes.
