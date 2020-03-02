Long Beach Police Department
Feb. 23 — At 1:29 a.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in Long Beach.
A concern about an RV parked in a private parking lot in Long Beach was report-ed at 11:56 a.m. The caller noted there has been no movement around the vehicle for several days.
Threats were alleged in Long Beach at 1:32 p.m.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported in Long Beach at 3:43 p.m. The vehicle, a Ford Focus, almost hit a pedestrian.
Feb. 24 — Malicious harassment was reported in Long Beach at 11:54 a.m. The victim was attempting to clean up trash from a homeless encampment and other individual was harassing him.
Feb. 25 — At 2:49 p.m. in Ilwaco, a cosmetic bag filled with syringes was found in a parking lot.
Threats were alleged in Ilwaco at 7:49 p.m.
Feb. 26 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 6:35 a.m. in Ilwaco.
Suspicious activity was reported at a home in Long Beach at 7:39 a.m. The caller noted that a “sketchy” looking trailer was pulled onto the property and someone has been living in the garage.
At 6:23 p.m., in Long Beach, disorderly conduct was reported.
Feb. 27 — At 5:31 p.m. illegal burning was reported for someone allegedly burning too close to structures and allegedly burning illegal materials.
Feb. 28 — The theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:29 p.m. in Ilwaco.
At 3:57 p.m. in Long Beach, criminal trespassing was reported involving a female smoking in a breeze way.
In Ilwaco at 4:39 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported. According to the caller a home has been boarded up and occupancy revoked, but it appears someone has been in the residence.
Feb. 29 — At 2:05 a.m. in Long Beach, suspicious activity was reported for a woman who knocked on the door of a home wanting help, then disappeared.
Paraphernalia was found in an apartment in Long Beach at 9:47 a.m.
At 6:53 p.m. in Long Beach, an extremely intoxicated male was reported down on the ground in a pool of blood. The caller attempted to help him but was very concerned about his condition.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 23 — Malicious harassment was reported in Raymond at 12:39 a.m. The caller noted a person was banging on the home door, trying to get in.
At 10:24 p.m., an escape from the detection center is Naselle was reported.
Feb. 24 — Vandalism was reported at 9:23 p.m., in Menlo. The caller reported the vandalism and theft on one of their logging projects.
At 11:21 p.m., a burglary was reported in Surfside.
At 12:43 p.m. in Surfside, a scam was reported, with someone receiving a fraudulent check, which was taken to the bank.
A suspicious vehicle was reported in Tokeland at 11:55 p.m.
Feb. 25 — A burglary in progress was reported in Ocean Park at 3:01 a.m. The caller reported hearing someone banging on doors and windows, trying to get into a home.
A domestic incident was reported in Ocean Park at 8:22 a.m.
Adult abuse via financial exploitation was alleged at 12:55 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 3:04 p.m., a shoplifter was reported in Ocean Park.
In Surfside at 3:15 p.m., a trailer had been burglarized and someone was living in it without the owner’s permission.
Child abuse or neglect was reported at 4:52 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Feb. 26 — At 12:35 p.m. in Naselle, a safe was found and someone has tried to pry it open.
Threats were alleged in Surfside at 9:35 p.m.
Feb. 27 — Disorderly conduct was reported in Ocean Park at 4:27 a.m., for a man allegedly “flipping out” and tearing up a room.
Suspicious activity at an Ocean Park home was reported at 6:43 a.m. The caller noted nobody should be in the home.
At 10:04 a.m. in Smith Creek, concern over a pitbull dog was received. The own-er of the dog is concerned it will hurt other dogs that keep coming into their yard.
The theft of a license plate from a Nissan pickup parked in Seaview was reported at 1:31 p.m.
A male shoplifter was reported in Ocean Park at 1:50 p.m.
Individuals driving a dirt bike and four wheelers were reported to be driving excessively fast in a Tokeland neighborhood at 5:06 p.m.
A chimney fire at a South Bend home was reported at 8:15 p.m.
Feb. 28 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:52 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 10:16 a.m., near Chinook, an older lady in a bathrobe was reported walking on 101.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 2:16 p.m. in Oysterville for vehicles parked in a private driveway blocking access.
Narcotics were found in the mail in Ocean Park at 4:42 p.m.
A fully-involved structure fire was reported in South Bend at 8:37 p.m.
A domestic incident was reported at 8:47 p.m. in Smith Creek.
Feb. 29 — Malicious harassment was reported in Nahcotta at 11:36 a.m.
At 10:12 p.m. in Naselle, a car fire was reported.
