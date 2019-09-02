Long Beach Police Department
Aug. 25 — At 12:39 a.m. in Long Beach, a woman was allegedly trying to open doors and windows, and attempted to steal sunflower seeds.
At 9:58 a.m. someone called dispatch to report a silver vehicle with a hot dog inside.
In Long Beach at 1:01 p.m., an ashtray was stolen from outside a business.
A pickup was being driven erratically at 5:16 p.m. in Long Beach.
At 5:48 p.m., a possibly intoxicated driver was reported near Long Beach, and was said to be crossing over the white line and drove over a curb.
Aug. 26 — At 6:59 p.m., an allegedly disorderly customer was not leaving a business when asked.
Aug. 27 — At 11:27 a.m. in Long Beach, a homeless man was said to be living in the dunes and jumped out and yelled at people on horses, startling the animals.
A dog that allegedly barks constantly was reported at 4:40 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Aug. 29 — At 5:53 a.m., in Ilwaco, a shopping cart was reported stolen from a market and vagrants were attempting to take items out of a nearby dumpster.
A vehicle was stolen from Scarboro Lane in Ilwaco at 7:07 p.m.
At 11:12 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in Ilwaco.
Aug. 31 — Suspicious activity at an Ilwaco home was reported at 9:45 a.m., with things having been moved all around.
At 1:40 p.m. in Long Beach, a bike versus vehicle crash was reported with one person allegedly injured.
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 5:18 p.m. in Ilwaco, after a truck had been sideswiped in a parking lot.
At 7:45 p.m., an allegedly intoxicated woman was reported to be in a yard holding a rifle.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 25 — At 1:46 a.m., a burglary was reported, after a homeowner came home to report that there were lights on and a door that had been unlocked was locked.
At 2:10 a.m. in Seaview, excessive noise was reported at a construction area, keeping the neighborhood awake.
In Ocean Park at 4:35 a.m., a homeowner was holding an alleged burglar at gunpoint after the suspect prowled a truck and shed.
Suspicious activity, possibly drug activity, was reported at 7 a.m.
In Seaview, a shoplifter was reported who again stole items from a business at 1:14 p.m. The caller said the same individual was arrested a few days earlier.
A vehicle prowl was reported in Ocean Park at 2:39 p.m.
Malicious harassment was reported in Ocean Park at 5:01 p.m.
Suspicious activity at a home in Ocean Park was reported at 7:12 p.m., with bicycles found outside.
Aug. 26 — A house fire, with flames visible, was reported in Raymond at 5:13 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Seaview at 8:28 a.m.
At 9:16 a.m., a disorderly man was reported to be screaming, slamming things around and more in Seaview.
At 9:52 a.m. in Bay Center, criminal trespassing was reported, with cars and campers said to driving across private property.
The theft of a wallet from a purse was reported near Smith Creek at 11:32 a.m.
At 12:25 p.m., fraud was reported after it was alleged that money was owed on a charge account the owner didn’t open.
At 1:58 p.m., malicious harassment was reported in Long Beach by people camping.
The alleged theft of a truck from Chinook was reported at 3:12 p.m.
In Raymond at 4:21 p.m., an unmonitored campfire was reported, with fuel around it.
Several motorcycles were reported to be racing up and down Vernon Street in Ocean Park at 5:47 p.m.
Aug. 27 — At 12:21 a.m. in Seaview, the door of a home had been kicked in and an alarm pad damaged.
In Ocean Park at 11:51 a.m., a purse full of needles was found in a newly occupied home.
Malicious harassment was alleged at 12:07 p.m. in Naselle.
At 1:52 p.m., in Ocean Park, an allegedly intoxicated man was reported to be drinking in a truck in a parking lot.
In Ocean Park at 7:29 p.m., a coyote had been shot and the carcass left in a driveway.
Aug. 28 — In Surfside at 6:38 a.m., a vehicle was allegedly driven through a yard.
“Druggies” allegedly stole a rusted bicycle near County Line Road at 2:04 p.m.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 4:05 p.m. for a woman said to be screaming and cursing.
At 9:55 p.m., a prowler was reported in Ocean Park.
Aug. 29 — In Raymond at 1:13 a.m., people were reported to be burning items on the golf course.
At 11:53 a.m. in Chinook, a man selling new generators and water blasters door to door was reported.
A domestic incident was reported in South Bend at 1:41 p.m.
In Surfside, a mattress was dumped in a yard at 1:58 p.m.
Another domestic incident was reported at 5:40 p.m. near Smith Creek.
Aug. 30 — At 9:38 a.m. in Raymond, a naked man was walking toward Fowler Street.
Threats were alleged at 11:45 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 2:15 p.m. in Naselle, threats were alleged.
In Raymond, threats were alleged at 2:50 p.m.
A fireworks complaint was received at 7:59 p.m. in Tokeland.
At 8:23 p.m. in Tokeland, a man flagged down a vehicle and said he had been robbed.
Aug. 31 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:58 a.m.in Ocean Park.
At 3:31 a.m., a band “jamming out” on N Place was reported.
An abandoned vehicle was reported on a lot in “J” Street in Surfside at 2:19 p.m.
At 9:14 p.m., in Oysterville, a strange vehicle was parked outside a home without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.