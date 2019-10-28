Long Beach Police Department
Oct. 20 — At 8:48 p.m., a prowler was reported walking around a home with a flashlight.
Oct. 21 — Threats to “kick butt” were reported at 3:56 p.m.
A sex offense in Ilwaco was reported at 4:14 p.m.
Oct. 22 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:45 a.m. in Ilwaco.
At 2:07 a.m. in Long Beach, a suspicious acting person came to the front door of a home, looking frantic and distraught.
A domestic incident in progress was reported at 8:40 p.m. in Long Beach.
A verbal domestic was reported in Ilwaco at 9 p.m.
Oct. 23 — Disorderly conduct was reported in Ilwaco at 12:49 a.m.
A disorderly individual was reported in Long Beach at 3:06 p.m. The caller alleged the woman became aggressive when told to leave a residence.
Oct. 24 — A domestic incident with lots of yelling was reported at 9:45 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Oct. 25 — Malicious harassment was reported in Ilwaco at 11:19 a.m.
At 1:33 p.m. in Ilwaco, an elderly man was allegedly harassing patrons and some were afraid to go to their vehicles.
In Long Beach at 2:19 p.m., an unoccupied home was ransacked.
An 8-year-old reported a fire in a Long Beach home at 2:27 p.m.
Threats were alleged in Ilwaco at 2:33 p.m.
An allegedly intoxicated man was said to be walking in traffic and creating issues in Long Beach at 5:40 p.m.
A counterfeit $10 bill was reported at 6:12 p.m. in Long Beach.
Oct. 26 — At 12:25 a.m. in Long Beach, a “drug addict” was at a home “looking for her group.” The caller said she looked out of her mind.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:36 a.m. in Long Beach.
A vehicle being towed illegally was reported in Ilwaco at 7:23 a.m.
At 12:41 p.m. in Long Beach, someone dumped lots of garbage behind the drinking fountains.
At 6:56 p.m. in Long Beach, a woman stole a soda. She has been 86’d from the business.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Long Beach at 8:09 p.m.
At 11:06 p.m. in Long Beach, someone reported a loud party at the public house on Bolstad.
At 11:48 p.m. in Long Beach, a customer allegedly grabbed the crotch of an employee at the bar on the corner of Bolstad and Pacific Avenue.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 20 — At 1:16 a.m., suspicious activities were reported in Chinook.
At 11:41 a.m. in Chinook, a female who looked “drunk or stoned or something” had reportedly approached a home.
Oct. 21 — Threats were alleged at 8:02 a.m. in South Bend.
At 11:32 a.m., a disabled man was fishing at Forks Creek and was trapped by a bear and unable to leave.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 9:25 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 11:54 p.m. in Seaview, a burglary was reported.
Oct. 22 — At 9:31 a.m. in Nahcotta, a motorhome had smoke and fire coming out of the roof.
Oct. 23 — A domestic violence situation that had been going on for hours was reported at 12:10 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 10:12 a.m. near Smith Creek, dogs were alleged to be chasing deer.
A fuel spill was reported at 12:01 p.m. in Raymond.
Concerns about a woman walking around with no shoes or socks in South Bend were reported at 1:26 p.m.
Malicious harassment was reported at 3:52 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A narcotics complaint was received at 4:53 p.m. in Raymond.
At 9:11 p.m. in Surfside, a prowler was reported with a flashlight outside a home.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported near Raymond at 9:13 p.m., after the driver ran into a curb at a business, which blew a tire and then moved a barricade and drove through a blocked off area.
Oct. 24 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:33 a.m. in Naselle.
At 11:18 a.m. in Ocean Park, threats were alleged.
Suspicious activity at a Surfside home was reported at 2:14 p.m.
A sex offense was reported at 2:33 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 3:48 p.m. in Ocean Park, someone reported that “homeless people” continue to sleep in the lobby of a business and defecate in the lobby.
An older woman was knocking on doors in Seaview at 9:30 p.m.
Oct. 25 — An allegedly intoxicated female was reported in Seaview at 3:16 a.m.
At 4:27 a.m. in Naselle vehicle prowling was reported.
A burglary was reported at 8:15 a.m. in Seaview.
An assault was reported in Ocean Park at 2 p.m.
At 2:20 p.m. in Ocean Park, a home burglary was reported.
The theft of Dodge pickup was reported at 2:23 p.m. near Smith Creek.
At 10:16 p.m. a calf was killed near Naselle and the tongue removed.
Oct. 26 — Suspicious activity was reported in Surfside at 7:22 a.m.
The theft of a power bike from a Seaview location was reported at 9:49 a.m.
A burglary to the event center in Chinook was reported at 9:54 a.m.
At 3:18 p.m. in Ocean Park, the tires on a vehicle had been slashed for the second time in a week.
A narcotics complaint was received at 7:29 p.m. from South Bend.
At 11:52 p.m. in Ocean Park, fireworks were being set off.
