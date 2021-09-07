Long Beach Police Department
Aug. 28 — At 2:55 p.m., in Long Beach, threats were alleged. According to the report a man came into a business lobby and said he would kill those inside because of a BLM sign in the restaurant.
Aug. 30 — An ongoing issue with dogs barking non-stop in Ilwaco was reported at 1:47 a.m.
Vagrancy was reported at 1:58 a.m. in Long Beach, after a motorhome had individuals camping next to a business on Washington Avenue.
A narcotics complaint was received at 9:47 a.m. in Long Beach.
At 2:30 p.m., vandalism was reported in Long Beach after four mailboxes had been hit and taken out.
Aug. 31 — A female who had been trespassed from a Long Beach business was allegedly back in the store at 5:57 p.m.
Sept. 1 — A domestic violence incident in Ilwaco was reported at 2:35 a.m.
A hit-and-run to a business building in Long Beach was reported at 1:59 p.m.
Sept. 2 — At 12:59 p.m. suspicious behavior was reported in Long Beach.
In Long Beach, a shoplifter was reported at 2:50 p.m.
Sept. 3 — “Drunk people fighting on a corner” in Long Beach were reported at 5:25 p.m.
Sept. 4 — At 10:30 a.m., dogs were reported to be barking unchecked in Ilwaco. The caller advised someone should put a muzzle on the dog or take him inside.
A two-vehicle accident was reported in Long Beach at 1:30 p.m.
At 10:17 p.m., an allegedly disorderly person was reported in a Long Beach bar. The caller said the man was screaming.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 29 — At 12:37 a.m. in Ocean Park, an allegedly intoxicated man was trying to fight with everyone and anyone.
A domestic incident in progress was reported at 1 a.m., in Raymond.
At 7:29 a.m. in Ocean Park, a man in a white Lexis allegedly threw a rock at the window of a patrol vehicle.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:44 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Suspicious behavior was reported at 5:46 p.m. near Lebam.
At 8:31 p.m. in Seaview, suspicious activity was reported.
Aug. 30 — Threats were alleged at 11:19 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 10:14 p.m., near the Megler Bridge, a domestic incident in progress was reported, with one person getting beat up by another.
Aug. 31 — In Naselle at 11:20 a.m., a burglary was reported. A woman allegedly entered a home without permission and moved things inside the home.
At 5:10 p.m. in Raymond criminal trespassing was reported after a squatter was found inside a home.
A residential fire was reported at 5:47 p.m.
Aug. 31 — A hit-and-run accident in Ocean Park was reported at 10:25 p.m.
Sept. 1 — Vandalism was reported in Naselle at 10:01 a.m. after someone put sugar into a fuel tank.
A vehicle prowl was reported at 4:24 p.m. in Long Beach.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Willapa at 4:38 p.m.
In Ocean Park at 6:26 p.m., suspicious behavior was reported, with a woman said to be out with a cane, hitting small dogs, etc.
Sept. 2 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 9:43 a.m. for a person perched on the porch of a home.
A man with a camo backpack was allegedly caught breaking to a shed in Ocean Park at 11:37 a.m.
At 1:40 p.m., a bag of cement was found in the road.
In Seaview, a man was alleged to be lying on the ground just off the sidewalk with two dogs with him at 5:38 p.m.
Suspicious activity was reported at a Seaview residence at 10:01 p.m.
Sept. 3 — At 9:51 a.m. in Surfside, vandalism was alleged after a log had been removed from a property.
Plywood was stolen from a vehicle in Ocean Park at 10:42 a.m.
In Surfside, a burglary was reported after people were in a vacant home, and several cars were parked out front.
At 12:54 p.m., in Ocean Park, someone left a drug pipe at a register.
At 11:38 p.m., an attempted burglary was reported in Ocean Park.
Sept. 4 — At 1:24 p.m., someone reported a transient male sleeping in a bus stop in Ocean Park.
A loud party was reported in Ocean Park at 8:33 p.m., with people said to be yelling and singing with a microphone.
At 10:12 p.m. in Willapa, a gun was allegedly displayed after a verbal altercation.
