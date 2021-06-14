Long Beach Police Department
June 6 — At 12:14 a.m., a domestic violence incident in progress was reported in Long Beach.
At 11:54 p.m., in Long Beach, it was reported that someone was driving on the beach in the dunes.
June 7 — A suspicious-acting man was reported at 6:23 p.m. in a vehicle in Long Beach.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:09 p.m. in Ilwaco, for trailers parked illegally.
June 8 — At 1:08 p.m., in Ilwaco, a suspicious vehicle was found parked near cabins.
June 9 — In Ilwaco, someone reported a terrible smell, like someone cooking meth, at 7:39 p.m.
June 10 — In Long Beach at 2:56 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported.
A report of alleged illegal burning was reported at 9:51 p.m., in Long Beach.
June 11 — A beat up Ford truck was reported in the surf near Bolstad at 1:14 p.m.
At 7:37 p.m., in Long Beach, suspicious activity was reported, with lots of yelling occurring.
June 12 — Two bear cubs and a mother bear with something around its neck was reported in Ilwaco at 7:44 a.m.
Money and jewelry were reportedly stolen at 2:31 p.m. in Long Beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
June 6 — Malicious harassment was reported at 1:18 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 7:12 p.m., in Ocean Park, a vicious dog allegedly attacked a smaller dog, and a person was also bitten on the hand and was bleeding.
June 7 — A suspicious situation was reported at 2:22 a.m. in Surfside. The homeowner said someone keeps knocking on the door.
An abandoned vehicle was left in a driveway in Seaview at 7:30 a.m.
A loose pit-bull that allegedly attacked another dog recently, was running around an Ocean Park neighborhood at 8:51 a.m.
In Ocean Park at 10:17 a.m., a structure fire was reported.
Vandalism was reported in Raymond at 1:58 p.m., after the gas tank on a school vehicle had been punched to steal fuel; containers were left behind.
At 3:29 p.m. in Seaview, vandalism was reported.
Shots fired were reported in Surfside at 5:28 p.m. The caller said neighbors were shooting a 22 off their deck.
A grungy man was said to be causing a disturbance in Ocean Park at 7:25 p.m.
June 8 — At 9:18 a.m., near Smith Creek, a loose dog was reported trying to fight with other dogs in a neighborhood.
An assault was reported at 12:30 p.m. in Naselle.
In Ocean Park at 1:47 p.m., a dog allegedly attacked another person’s dog.
At 3:09 p.m. in Ocean Park, parents of a school-age student were allegedly passed out in their vehicle in the parking lot.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 3:36 p.m. in Naselle.
Illegal burning was reported in Ocean Park at 7:53 p.m.
At 10:13 p.m., in Raymond, a fire in the attic of a home was reported.
June 9 — At 10:03 a.m. on Lone Fir Cemetery Road, a person was said to be passed out in the vehicle there.
A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:46 p.m. near Raymond. The caller said one vehicle was upside down and there were injuries.
June 10 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 1:34 a.m. in Ocean Park.
An assault was reported at 3:21 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 6:55 p.m., a burglary to a cabin in Oysterville was reported.
June 11 — A Jeep Cherokee was stolen from Ocean Park at 7:15 a.m.
The theft of an Econoline Ford van from Ocean Park was reported at 8:35 a.m.
Adult abuse was reported at 11:02 a.m. in Seaview.
Threats were alleged in Ocean Park at 2:09 p.m.
At 3:31 p.m., individuals in a small black car were said to be throwing cans out of the window into oncoming traffic.
At 5:28 p.m. in Ocean Park a burglary was reported.
A loud explosion was heard in Ocean Park at 6:26 p.m.
June 12 — At 4:45 a.m. in Raymond, criminal trespassing was reported.
Help end abuse
For information on domestic violence or sexual assault support groups, please call Crisis Support Network at 800-435-7276. All calls are confidential. Concerned about possible child abuse? Call toll free 866-ENDHARM or 911 to report suspicions of abuse or neglect.
