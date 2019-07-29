Long Beach Police Department
July 21 — 9:51 a.m., a door to a residence was reported to be open with the owners not around.
July 22 — A vehicle prowl was reported at 7:29 p.m., with a purse containing cash gone along with a box of encyclopedias.
July 23 — A Redline bicycle was reported stolen from a garage at 10:15 a.m.
At 3:55 p.m., a new homeowner reported finding what appeared to be military ammunition in a storage space.
July 24 — A rock was thrown through a garage window at 6:18 a.m.
The theft of the front tire of a bike that was locked up and the whole bike frame of another bike was reported at 11:32 a.m.
At 5:36 p.m. it was reported that someone had knocked three birdhouses off of a fence. The suspects were recorded on security cameras.
July 25 — At 7:44 p.m. a vehicle was side-swiped in Long Beach.
July 26 — At 11:24 a.m., a young man was reported to be agitated and hitting the plastic walls of a bus stop.
A burglary in progress was reported at 2:45 p.m. in Long Beach.
Fraud was reported at 7:09 p.m. after a family member allegedly charged more than $3,000 on a bank card without authorization.
July 27 — At 12:26 a.m., a possible burglary in progress was reported.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:14 p.m. for a woman, possibly under the influence, on a patio without permission.
At 6:03 p.m. an assault was reported, with a charger smashed in the process.
Three or four tweakers were reported to be “shooting up and hitting themselves in the head” at 10:22 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
July 21 — At 12:34 a.m., loud music that had been going on all night was reported in Ocean Park.
At 2:06 a.m. in Ocean Park, a blackmailing scam was reported using a video of someone allegedly showing their privates to another person.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:54 p.m. for people who set up camp on private property.
At 4:15 p.m. it was reported that a for sale sign in a yard had been run over and the vehicle also hit a telephone pole.
Someone was reported to be banging on a home door in Ocean Park at 5:28 p.m. and allegedly making threats.
Two dogs allegedly killed some chickens at 8:23 p.m.
At 9:14 p.m. disorderly conduct was reported in Chinook.
In Ocean Park, an abandoned vehicle was reported at 9:42 p.m.
July 22 — At 1:19 a.m. in Ocean Park, a pickup truck “went full speed” and hit a home.
The theft of numerous items from a storage shed was reported at 9:02 a.m. from Raymond.
At 9:12 a.m. in Ocean park, adult abuse was reported.
The theft of a sandwich board sign from near the entrance to Fort Columbia was reported at 10:30 a.m.
Vandalism to a birdbath in Surfside was reported at 12:03 p.m.
Checks were reported stolen and used at 3:03 p.m. in Chinook.
At 3:04 p.m., a “hostile situation” was reported on Sandridge Road.
Suspicious activity near a barn in Ocean Park was reported at 10:24 p.m.
July 23 — At 12:34 a.m. suspicious activity at an Ocean Park home was reported for people inside a home and the homeowners are gone.
Near Chinook at 9:23 a.m., illegal camping was reported after a make shift tent and a lot of trash were found.
July 24 — At 10:10 a.m. a stolen vehicle was recovered from bushes near the library in Ocean Park.
Threats were alleged at 12:33 p.m.
A sexual assault was reported at 2:12 p.m. in Long Beach.
A burglary to a home in South Bend was reported at 3:20 p.m. after a homeowner returned to find a broken window near the door knob and the back door open.
A hit-and-run accident was reported in a parking lot in Seaview at 4:39 p.m.
July 25 — A structure fire was reported at 7:17 a.m. in Ocean Park, with trees also on fire.
At 12:24 p.m. in Surfside, a caller advised he was putting white lines on the roadway when his propane tank caught fire.
The theft of a newspaper box from in front of a business was reported at 2:04 p.m.
A rollover accident was reported at 6:22 p.m. near Naselle.
At 10:15 p.m. on 168th Street, a man was reported to be up and down from the ground, in and out of traffic, screaming, etc.
July 26 — Child abuse or neglect was reported at 10:39 a.m., in Seaview.
Cash, a debit card and other personal information was reported stolen during a car prowl at 11:48 a.m.
An assault was reported in Seaview at 12:53 p.m., with one person having been spit on and sustaining scratches on her face.
The theft of a wallet and pistol from a vehicle parked at Trap Creek was reported at 1:41 p.m.
Threats were reported at 3:58 p.m. in Seaview after one person with a knife alleged threatened another person.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported in Grayland at 7:24 p.m.
At 8:30 p.m. in Nahcotta, threats were alleged.
July 27 — A vagrant was reported to be hanging out behind the clinic in Ocean Park at 12:48 a.m. and refused to leave when instructed to.
A person playing drums for hours was reported at 1:16 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 2:28 a.m. in Raymond, large flashes of flames were reported with some kind of flammable material and lots of smoke.
Child abuse was alleged from Ocean Park at 4:32 p.m.
At 10:28 p.m. in Ocean Park, disorderly conduct was reported.
