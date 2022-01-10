Long Beach Police Department
Jan. 2 — At 4:45 p.m. in Long Beach, an alleged drunk driver was parked on the side of the road and a citizen had taken the keys.
Jan. 3 — At 8:40 p.m., a one-vehicle accident was reported with a truck in the ditch in water, and no one around.
Jan. 5 — In Long Beach at 10:54 a.m., an abandoned vehicle parked for more than two weeks in a business parking lot, full of stuff was reported.
Jan. 6 — At 10:50 a.m. in Ilwaco, a pickup was reported nearly in the water near the Port.
Jan. 7 — A passenger in a bus fell and couldn’t get back up in Long Beach at 10:58 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ilwaco at 11:08 a.m.
At 5:03 p.m., a suspicious situation was reported in Ilwaco for a person in the same location, in the same position for several hours.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 2 — A suspicious person was reported in a Seaview neighborhood at 3:29 a.m.
A possible robbery was reported at 3:43 a.m. in Ocean Park.
An assault was reported in Ocean Park at 10:16 a.m.
In Ocean Park at 10:43 a.m., a structure fire was reported.
A suspicious person was reported in an enclosed porch in Seaview at 2:06 p.m.
In Raymond at 8:50 p.m., a man allegedly exposed himself to another person.
Jan. 3 — At 9:06 am., in Seaview, criminal trespassing was reported.
Child abuse or neglect was reported at 10:44 a.m. in Surfside.
A person trapped in their home due to flood water in Raymond was reported at 1:16 p.m.
At 2:40 p.m. in South Bend, fraud was reported after a fraudulent charge was made on a credit card and a package shipped to an address in South Bend.
Jan. 4 — A suspicious situation was reported at a park in Chinook at 6:31 a.m.
An assault was reported at 11:38 a.m. in Ocean Park. The complainant had been kicked and punched.
The theft of alcohol from a Seaview business was reported at 11:50 a.m.
At 2:54 p.m. in Naselle, someone was reportedly poisoning pets.
In Ocean Park at 8:35 p.m., an attack with an axe was reported.
At 11:34 p.m., a prowler was reported in Ocean Park in a business.
Jan. 5 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:24 a.m. in Ocean Park, and a person had sustained a broken jaw.
A structure fire was reported at 1:55 p.m. in Ocean Park.
The theft of tires and aluminum wheels was reported at 3:01 p.m.
At 4:49 p.m. malicious harassment was reported in Ocean Park.
In Surfside at 8:21 p.m., a man with face covering and glasses reportedly stole security cameras from a residence.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Ocean Park at 9:09 p.m.
Jan. 6 — A suspicious incident was reported at 4:02 a.m. in Surfside.
A burglary was reported at 10:03 a.m. in Chinook.
At 10:12 a.m. the shop door was found open at a home in Ocean Park.
In Seaview at 10:50 a.m., a homeless person was camped at a business.
A box truck pulled down lines from a home in Nahcotta at 10:58 a.m.
The theft of totes from a Naselle location was reported at 1:03 p.m.
From 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., numerous calls were received about water over the roadway, trees down blocking roads, mudslides covering the road and more.
Jan. 7 — On 6:53 a.m., in Naselle, a tree fell in the roadway and was hit by a pickup. Both front wheels were broken but the driver was uninjured.
A semi-truck attempted to turn around in Naselle and bottomed out blocking both lanes at 8:56 a.m.
At 8:59 a.m., a pickup truck was in the water with the driver initially trapped.
Vandalism was reported at 5:24 p.m. in Ocean Park and no parking signs had been torn down and planters pushed over.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 5:46 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Threats were alleged in Naselle at 8:37 p.m.
Jan. 8 — At 12:35 a.m. in Ocean Park, it was reported that “someone put something under a vehicle that caused it to catch fire.”
The theft of a propane tank was reported at 1:16 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A bicycle was reported stolen from Ocean Park at 4:40 p.m.
At 4:59 p.m. in Ocean Park, it was reported that a couple of guys came through a yard and dropped a speaker box with tools in it.
Suspicious activity was reported at a pole building in Raymond at 10:19 p.m.
Help fight abuse
For information on domestic violence or sexual assault support groups, please call Crisis Support Network at 800-435-7276. All calls are confidential. Concerned about possible child abuse? Call toll free 866-ENDHARM or 911 to report suspicions of abuse or neglect.
