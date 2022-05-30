OBSD maintenance staff, along with the City of Ilwaco and Lindstrom & Son Construction, performed exploratory work May 24 on a sinkhole that had developed in front of the entrance to Ilwaco High School. The issue has since been resolved.
ILWACO — A sinkhole that developed in front of the entrance to Ilwaco High School late last month had district officials concerned it could interrupt school operations, but turned out to be a relatively simple fix for district maintenance staff and local contractors.
Ocean Beach School District Superintendent Amy Huntley said the asphalt started caving in right in front of the entrance to the school. As district maintenance staff further explored the issue, they found a sinkhole that was about 10 feet deep underneath the center sidewalk slab in front of the stairs that lead up to the IHS front doors.
OBSD Maintenance Director Chris Patana said the district worked with the City of Ilwaco and Lindstrom & Son Construction to perform exploratory work and located the issue on May 24. He said they dug down and found that the clean out for the existing stormwater runoff from downspouts at IHS “was never finished up to grade and was likely left covered up with some type of product that eroded or rotted.”
“At some other point, a leak formed in another line that joins the main stormwater drain line further down,” Patana added. “That leak then was likely a cause of the erosion to whatever was on top of the clean out and helped push the clay and silt into the clean out and further down the stormwater drain line.”
Patana said last week that the district would continue to work with Lindstrom & Son Construction to repair the issue and complete the restoration of the sidewalk and entry to the high school, and hope to have the concrete slab replaced in short order.
“I have no concerns about further issues regarding the sinkhole,” he said, adding that all corrections have been made in regard to what caused the sinkhole. At the May 25 school board meeting, Patana said that the issue had probably been developing since before he and some board members were even born.
On the bright side, he said the exploratory work aided in troubleshooting another drainage issue at IHS, on the east side of the building, which led to the discovery of another sinkhole located on the property to the south of the IHS parking lot and School Road. District staff were searching for the stormwater drain lines for IHS and located a collapsed stormwater drain from the street and parking lot that was likely installed less than 20 years ago.
Patana said the district will work with the city to correct that issue in the near future.
