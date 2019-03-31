KLIPSAN — Pacific County Fire District No. 1 members and their families gathered March 24 for the department’s 2018 annual Awards Banquet.
This year’s recipients were, Officer of the Year, Capt. Nick Haldeman; Firefighter of the Year, Cory Bardonski; Volunteer of the Year, Harley Wait; Rookie of the Year, Derek Daugherty; Employee of the Year, Tom Hersey; and EMS Provider of the Year: Michael Weatherby.
Haldeman did not immediately receive his award — because he was called out to cover an emergency during the event.
Michael Goldberg received a Chief’s Commendation for work with address signs. The Community Service Award went to Jamie Meling and Lani Karvia for the Toys for Peninsula Kids program.
During the evening, those attending learned of a rescue call last year in which an Ocean Park man who had stopped breathing was resuscitated. The man, who is not named to protect his privacy, attended the event and thanked those who saved his life.
Emergency personnel label such a call a “code save.”
According to department reports, first on the scene was Pacific County Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Goodwin, who began CPR and coached the patient’s wife to assist.
Capt. Matt Beaulaurier and Firefighter Paramedic Michael Weatherby arrived and initiated basic and advanced life-support measures. Moments later, Firefighter Paramedic Brian Schafer and Firefighter EMT Greg Griffith arrived to help.
They assisted with medical procedures and coordinating a Life Flight helicopter response. The man was resuscitated and transported to Ocean Beach Hospital.
“This patient survived sudden cardiac arrest because of quick actions by Deputy Goodwin, and the proficient emergency medical care rendered by the EMS providers that day,” said a department release.
The Senior Center and Hungry Harbor Restaurant provided refreshments at the awards event.
