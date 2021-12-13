LONG BEACH — The Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center is moving its after-school programming from its temporary location at the Port of Ilwaco to Long Beach for the rest of the 2021-22 school year.
The move, which will take place during the Ocean Beach School District’s two-week holiday break later this month, is to accommodate unforeseen growth the after-school program has witnessed since operations began at the start of the school year.
“We have simply outgrown our space,” DJHCC Executive Director Claire Bruncke and Youth Program Coordinator Jennifer Muth wrote in a letter to families. “In an effort to not have to turn away any family, and to be able to provide the best program possible, we needed a bigger space. We never anticipated the growth that we have had or how quickly it would happen.
The new temporary space will be located at 211 Pioneer Rd. in Long Beach — the old KLEAN facility — with programming being run out of the main space in that facility, which is accessed on Pioneer Road. Since the start of the school year, the after-school program has been based in the Grays Harbor College facility at the port.
“While we know this might cause some changes in your plans, we want you to know we thought long and hard about this decision,” Bruncke and Muth wrote.
The programming will return to Ilwaco once the new community center facility has been built, with Bruncke telling the Observer earlier this month that the hope is to have the new facility ready to use “as close to next fall as possible.”
The only major change to after-school operations, Bruncke and Muth wrote, is that the OBSD Activity Bus will no longer take students to Long Beach Elementary. The bus will continue to go to Taft Plumbing, on 227th Place, and Ocean Park Elementary.
Along with being able to provide after-school programming to more students, DJHCC officials said the space in Long Beach also gives them the ability to offer a half-day preschool program in the mornings for children ages 3-5. The program will have an emphasis on social development and helping children to become kindergarten-ready.
The program will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., with two-day, three-day and five-day a week options available. Those interested in signing up their children for the program can visit www.djhcc.org/preschool.
