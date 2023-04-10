WILLAPA HILLS — B&M Logging is looking for answers and justice after vandals did over $100,000 worth of damage to a logging shovel late last fall as the company’s equipment sat at a logging site outside Raymond.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is leading the investigation into the incident and is hoping to hold the culprits responsible for the crime.

