WILLAPA HILLS — B&M Logging is looking for answers and justice after vandals did over $100,000 worth of damage to a logging shovel late last fall as the company’s equipment sat at a logging site outside Raymond.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is leading the investigation into the incident and is hoping to hold the culprits responsible for the crime.
“The incident happened on DNR-managed state trust lands southeast of Raymond over the weekend of Nov. 19-20, 2022,” DNR Law Enforcement Communications Manager Kenny Ocker said.
According to Acker, someone put mud and dirt into equipment owned by B&M Logging, which was processing a timber sale site owned by the State. No fuel was stolen from the equipment but damage was extensive.
“Equipment vandalism is relatively uncommon on state lands, which is part of why we are seeking the community’s help in providing information regarding the incident,” Ocker said.
“Our police officers are fully sworn and accredited and go about their business the same way other law enforcement agencies do in Washington state,” he added.
Anyone with information can submit a tip via phone at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit a tip through p3tips.com
Vandalism causing damage exceeding $5,000 under Washington state law, is classified as first-degree malicious mischief which is a Class B Felony. The culprit could face up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.