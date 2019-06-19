BAY CENTER — Sunfeather Lightdancer of Bay Center, owner of the former Antarctic research vessel Hero, was fined $1,200 in March and assessed $28,870 in state cleanup costs.
On March 4, 2017, the 49-year-old, 125-foot, wood-hulled Hero sank at its mooring at a private floating dock in the Palix River. As a result, oil spilled for nearly a month, impacting local oyster-growing operations downstream, the Washington State Department of Ecology said.
