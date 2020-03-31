OLYMPIA — The Department of Licensing announced that all driver licensing lobbies will be temporarily closed beginning March 31, in response to the covid-19 pandemic.
In light of the news, all DOL appointments are being canceled and no appointments will be made going forward. The DOL encourages Washington residents to renew their licenses, identification cards or vehicle registration online at dol.wa.gov.
“The safety and health of both employees and customers is paramount. Sanitation products continue to be difficult to purchase and ensuring appropriate social distancing during in person transactions is difficult” said Teresa Berntsen, Director of the Department of Licensing, in a press release. “We appreciate patience and understanding as the Department of Licensing does its part to stop the spread of covid-19.”
In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that the REAL ID enforcement date has been extended until October 2021. REAL ID-compliant identification will be needed in order to board commercial flights. REAL ID-compliant identification can include: U.S. or foreign passport, U.S. passport card, military ID, tribal ID or enhanced driver license.
