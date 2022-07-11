NASELLE — With store openings in Ocean Park and South Bend in just the past year, Dollar General is taking a hard look at expanding further in Pacific County.
The variety store chain, with more than 18,000 locations nationwide, received the necessary permitting from the Pacific County Department of Community Development last month to construct a Dollar General store in Naselle, across the street from the Naselle-Grays River Valley School.
The site of the new store would be located on two lots along State Route 4 that currently house an automobile repair shop and a restaurant — both of which are not in business. The lot that the restaurant building resides on is already zoned to allow for a retail store, but the lot that is home to the auto shop is zoned only for industrial use.
On June 13, following a June 1 public hearing, the Pacific County Hearing Examiner approved a special-use permit to allow for the construction of a Dollar General store that is designed for 10,640 square feet. The permit was requested by Medford-based Oregon Architecture Inc. on behalf of Scott Johnson, the current owner of the property and former Pacific County sheriff.
Last week, Dollar General said in a statement to the Observer that the retail giant is “currently in our due diligence phase” and that a final decision on whether to open a third location in the county is anticipated in late fall.
Mark McKenzie, the architect who designed the prospective store, testified during the hearing that he designed the store to minimize the store’s footprint within the Industrial Zone. He added a redesign of the property had been submitted that accommodated changes that were required by the Washington State Department of Transportation in respect to the store’s access to State Route 4.
School, pedestrian worries
One concern that was raised during the public hearing was the prospect of school-aged children crossing SR4 to go to the store, and whether any traffic improvements needed to be made.
The county hearing examiner, Eric Weston, concluded that the store does present a potential hazard to child pedestrians, noting that the already existing crosswalk near the school is not directly connected to the store — it is located on the other side of Lewis and Clark Trail Highway-State Route 401, which would then have to be crossed in order to reach the store.
County Planner Zane Johnson said in his report that if students walk between the school and the store, they would either use the crosswalk across SR4 and then cross SR401, or they would ignore the crosswalk and cross the highway directly on the western side of the school grounds — so they are only crossing one highway.
“In either case, there are no stop, slow or warning signs for drivers concerning pedestrians other than the crosswalk itself,” Johnson said.
In his decision report, Weston acknowledged the lack of warning signs for both drivers and pedestrians, but said the developer of the project has no authority over the state DOT to be able to allow them to install such warnings, “and they probably have little influence over DOT’s decision as well.”
“The insurance carriers and risk managers for the DOT, school and Dollar General probably have more influence than anybody,” Weston wrote. “There is a potential risk, but there is little that the developer could do other than cancel the project.”
Weston said it was a “close call” in determining whether granting the permit would be hazardous for pedestrian and vehicular traffic associated with the special use that is being requested. In the end, he determined that the risk potential is “conjectural,” and that there was no evidence that the project, if it happens, would adversely affect vehicular traffic.
The Observer will have additional coverage of the company's Naselle plans as information becomes available.
After being given the go-ahead in a 3-2 vote by the city council, plans for a Dollar General store on Bolstad Avenue W in the heart of downtown Long Beach were scrapped in January 2021 in the face of significant pushback from the public. Several business owners testified the store would have a negative effect on local small businesses. Other objectors said the store, along with its location — just a stone’s throw away from the Bolstad beach approach arch — would harm the city’s image and branding.
