OCEAN PARK — If all goes according to schedule, Ocean Park’s newest variety store will be open for business before the calendar flips to October.
Last week, Dollar General Corp. confirmed to the Observer that its new Ocean Park store, located at the former Oman & Son Builders Supply site at 25312 Vernon Ave., is tentatively scheduled to open in late September, pending construction progress on the store. Signage for the new store had also gone up in recent weeks.
Once open, the store is expected to employ between 6-10 employees, according to Katie Ellison, senior manager for Dollar General Corp. Dollar General is still listing an open store manager position for the Ocean Park location on its company website, in addition to listings for an assistant store manager, full-time and part-time lead sales associates, sales associate, and temporary store clerk.
The store will offer an array of private and name-brand merchandise. Private “DG” brands include food products such as cereal, canned goods, baking ingredients, condiments, beverages and frozen and fresh food, as well as home, health, beauty and kitchen products. Name-brand offerings include products from Kellogg’s, General Mills, Nabisco, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Hanes, Clorox and Procter & Gamble.
The company has no imminent plans to open any additional stores in Pacific County this year, Ellison said. Along with the Ocean Park store, Dollar General recently opened a South Bend location as well, its first store in the county. Gearhart and Clatskanie are also home to Dollar General stores.
Dollar General was on the cusp of constructing a store on a vacant Bolstad Avenue lot in downtown Long Beach, having received approval for its design review from the city council last fall. But the development was scrapped in January of this year, with Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson saying that Dollar General was still looking for a lot in the area to open a store.
According to Ellison, the company’s store locations generally serve customers within a 3-5 mile radius or 10-minute drive.
“In selecting store sites, we look for places where we can offer customers an easy and convenient shopping choice, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs,” Ellison said. “We also take demographic trends, competitive factors and traffic patterns into consideration.”
