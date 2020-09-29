RAYMOND — The year has been harsh on just about everyone, but for the Harbor Association of Volunteers for Animals, it’s been excruciating.
The no-kill and nonprofit animal shelter operated in Raymond, hasn’t been able to hold any fundraisers thus far, creating a significant financial strain.
Tough times
HAVA has had several tough years since 2018 when the shelter was on the brink of closure and was saved thanks to an outpouring of support from coastal communities. Since then, the shelter has taken several steps to ensure a safe future, including operating a thrift store in South Bend.
Unfortunately, most of the shelter’s funding has historically relied on fundraisers throughout the year, including a spring tea event, basket bingo, and a Christmas sale. The fundraisers account for a lot of the shelter’s operating finances, and most have been canceled.
Casino steps in
The Shoalwater Bay Casino in Tokeland held a fundraiser from Sept. 1 through Sept. 12, intending to raise $10,000. The funds would then be split between HAVA and PAWS in Aberdeen.
“I believe they had to stop two or three days before the 12th because they had already met their goal,” HAVA President Dee Roberts said. “They emailed me that they had met their goal and informed me that HAVA and PAWS were each going to get $5,000, which is like a gift from God for us, especially right now.”
Roberts continued, “[we have an excellent relationship with the casino], and I really have to credit that to Jules McQueery because she works there and was also at one point president of HAVA. I think that she has worked [hard] to maintain that relationship. They are very kind and very supportive of HAVA.”
HAVA and Roberts are both extremely thankful for the casino’s kind donation, with Roberts stating,” we are very grateful for the casino’s continuing support, and it means the world to us.”
Timing couldn’t be better
HAVA has had a tough summer with expenses skyrocketing for vet care and the cost of housing an influx of cats to the shelter. One recent spaying cost the shelter over $600 due to the pet going into heat and being high risk.
In August, the shelter spent over $19,000 with a net revenue of only $17,000, resulting in a $2,000 loss for the month. The previous and following months were comparably hard.
The high costs have nearly resulted in the shelter’s savings fund that was at one point $30,000, to be nearly depleted, with only $10,000 left.
“We have lost close to $15,000 just for not being able to fundraise,” Roberts said. “To some people, it may not seem like that much, but it’s huge for us. The thrift store is probably the only thing that’s keeping us alive.”
The average monthly expenses for the shelter is roughly $16,000, according to Roberts.
Donations buy time
HAVA received a $10,000 donation from the LV Raymond Foundation in May and, combined with the recent $5,000 donated by the Shoalwater Bay Casino, has spared the shelter for an entire month of operation, as it heads into the most challenging season of the year.
October through the beginning of the year is predicted to be incredibly challenging as tourism plummets, and the thrift store business will momentarily decline, but HAVA has one rabbit left in the hat should the situation become dire.
“We received a [$60,000] endowment from someone who passed away, and we have that money set aside for a shelter expansion that we are in desperate need of,” Roberts said. “I did approach the family because the [money] is set specific for that expansion. They understand our situation, and they have agreed to let us draw a small portion of that money only if it means we would have to close.”
Roberts continued, “and that’s only if we have no other choice because that [money] is specifically for the shelter expansion, which didn’t happen this year because of the pandemic.”
Another need
The pandemic has unexpectedly led to the shelter being overwhelmed with cats. At one point, Roberts housed 15 cats on top of the 12 cats she has permanently homed. Anyone interested in being a foster can call the shelter at 360-942-4716.
