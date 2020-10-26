SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON — Following August’s primary election, two longtime 19th Legislative District incumbents found themselves in an unusual situation: in competitive races with their political futures in doubt.
Since then, the campaigns for state Sen. Dean Takko and state Rep. Brian Blake, both Democrats, have received an influx of donations from individuals and groups alike to try and keep their seats in the state Legislature from switching parties. As of the Observer’s Oct. 27 print deadline, the Takko and Blake campaigns have each raised north of $360,000, both among the 10 most well-financed campaigns of any legislative candidates in the state this year.
Parties flexing financial muscles
Since the conclusion of the Aug. 4 primary, which showed both Takko and Blake receiving less than 50% of the vote, the Washington State Democratic Party and other party-aligned groups have flocked to support the endangered incumbents.
According to PDC filings, the Washington State Democratic Party has donated about $42,000 and $80,000 to Takko’s and Blake’s campaigns in cash and in-kind contributions, respectively. In addition to the state party funds, the campaigns have also received a combined $183,000 from the Washington Senate Democratic Campaign and the Washington House Democratic Campaign Committee.
Much of the rest of Takko’s and Blake’s contributions have come from PACs and businesses. Of the combined $730,734 raised to date by their campaigns, about $37,000 — or 5% — has come from individuals.
The two incumbents entered the final week of the campaign with a significant edge financially over their challengers. Joel McEntire, the Republican challenging Blake for the second consecutive election, has raised a credible sum in his bid to oust the incumbent — About $194,000. Takko’s challenger, Republican Jeff Wilson, has raised just $65,000.
Like Takko and Blake, much of McEntire’s funds have come from party groups. His campaign has received about $105,000 combined from the House Republican Organizational Committee and the Senate Republican Campaign Committee, and has also received about $61,000 from the Washington State Republican Party. He has raised about $13,000 — or 6.7% of all contributions — from individuals.
In contrast with the three aforementioned candidates, a majority of Wilson’s contributions have come from individuals, with the rest coming from party groups, businesses and PACs. Wilson has raised about $35,000 — or 53.3% of all contributions — from individuals. His campaign has also received about $14,000 from the Senate Republican Campaign Committee, and another $11,000 from PACs and businesses.
Commissioner race draws donors both near and far
Locally, Democratic incumbent Frank Wolfe and Libertarian challenger Dan Driscoll have combined to raise nearly $15,000 this year so far in the race for the peninsula-based seat on the Pacific County Board of Commissioners.
According to filings with the PDC, it’s the most amount raised for a county commission race in Pacific County since 2012. That year, with four candidates running in the primary election, nearly $32,000 was contributed to the respective campaigns.
This year, Driscoll holds more than a 2-to-1 fundraising advantage over Wolfe, raising about $9,900 compared to Wolfe’s $4,325 as of Oct. 21. Both of the candidates have contributed $1,000 to their own campaign, and Driscoll has also received another $3,000 from local family members.
Not including their own contributions or family contributions, Driscoll has raised about $5,900 and Wolfe has raised about $3,325. Of Driscoll’s total, $3,025 — or 30.5% of all contributions — has come from non-family individuals or businesses residing in Pacific County, compared to Wolfe’s $1,750 — or 40.5%.
Wolfe’s largest contribution has come in the amount of $1,500 from the 19th Legislative District Democrats, a group with members spanning from Cowlitz to Grays Harbor County. Driscoll’s largest non-family contribution came in the amount of $1,000 from Michael Heise, a Pennsylvania resident who founded the Libertarian Party Mises Caucus, a group that advocates for property rights and economic and political decentralization.
Fundraising reports were not available for the other county commissioner race between Republican incumbent Lisa Olsen and Democratic challenger Darrell Moudry. Both Olsen and Moudry are not required to file reports with the PDC, as they both selected the mini-reporting option when registering with the state commission, exempting them from filing reports so long as they do not exceed receiving — or spending — more than $5,000 in contributions.
