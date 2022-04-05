The site of a landslide on State Route 401 between Naselle and the Astoria-Mgeler Bridge is denoted with an exclamation mark. The steep, logged hillside gave way during a torrential rainstorm. Repairs are estimated to cost around $2 million and necessitate a lengthy closure later this year.
KNAPPTON — The Washington State Department of Transportation is hoping to repair the SR 401 roadway washout 2.3 miles south of Bean Creek Bridge by this fall. The washout was caused by heavy rains that destabilized the slope over a year ago this year.
The roadway was initially completely shut down for weeks before crews were able to reopen one lane last spring.
“Currently, this project is scheduled to go out for competitive bidding in summer 2022, with construction scheduled to begin in late summer/early fall 2022,” Celeste Dimichina, DOT communications specialist, said.
“Once construction begins, crews will likely need to fully close the highway for up to three weeks to perform slope stabilization, drainage improvement, and road repair work — contractor crews will detour travelers around the full closure using SR 4 and US 101,” she added.
The exact timeline for the project won’t be known until a winning contract bid is selected. Once the project is slated for a start date, DOT plans to let everyone know.
“We’ll be sending out notifications in advance of the closure. Contractor crews will also be making improvements to the Knappton Boat Launch, located off SR 401. They plan to regrade the gravel boat launch site area and replace vandalized signs,” Dminchina said.
DOT has approximately $2 million allocated for the project.
According to DOT, Geoengineers began tracking the unstable slope as far back as 1994 and began conceptional planning for a long-term fix in 2019, but in February 2021, the slope lost its stability and partially gave way.
