PACIFIC COUNTY — In 2020, local school districts held unprecedented virtual graduation ceremonies to do their part to try and slow the spread of covid-19. This year, things are returning — somewhat — to normal.
With the end of the school year approaching, south county schools are juggling health and safety restrictions and guidelines as they plan for in-person ceremonies that are a hallmark of the high school experience. This year, some aspects of local plans depend on which phase of the state’s reopening plan Pacific County is in.
For their part, Pacific County Health and Human Services Department officials meet with local school leaders every other week to discuss the latest developments and field questions they may have.
“Graduation plans are really going to be dictated by what phase we’re in,” said county health director Katie Lindstrom. “What phase we’re in is going to tell us how many people can be at large gatherings. … Moving back to Phase 2 would significantly decrease what could be allowed for graduation.”
Ilwaco plans
Ocean Beach School District is planning for an outdoor graduation ceremony for the Ilwaco High School class of 2021 on June 5, to take place at Peterson Field. Scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., spectators will sit on the track in pods and are asked to bring their own chairs. The Ocean Beach Alternative School’s graduation ceremony is set for 5 p.m. on June 4 at Veteran’s Field, with spectators also asked to bring their own chairs.
Before the ceremonies, however, a week’s worth of activities are being lined up to celebrate the senior class.
On May 30, a baccalaureate ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Dunes Bible Camp at 6 p.m. The next day, a reverse graduation parade — where members of the community can drive by to celebrate seniors lined along the road, like last year’s parade — is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. But unlike last year, this year’s parade is set to take place at the Port of Ilwaco, not at IHS. And on June 3, a scholarship and award ceremony is set for 5 p.m. at Veteran’s Field.
In announcing the graduation week’s schedule, OBSD said that it is planning these events “with the idea that our county will remain in Phase 3.” In the unlikely, but not impossible, scenario that Pacific County drops to Phase 1 or 2, the district said more limitations — such as on capacity — will be put in place.
Naselle plans
At Naselle-Grays River Valley High School, K-12 principal Justin Laine said the school will do everything possible to try and have its ceremony in-person on June 12 at 4 p.m. “if local and county health dynamics allow.”
If they do, Laine said the hope is to have an indoor ceremony in Lyle Patterson Gymnasium, with a cap on the number of guests each senior is able to bring so capacity guidelines under the reopening plan are being adhered to. If not indoor, the outdoor ceremony would take place at Rueben Penttila Field.
