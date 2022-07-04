SOUTH BEND — The revolving door at the Pacific County Department of Public Works continues with another director exiting. Less than four months after being hired, David Anderson and the county have parted ways through a separation agreement.
Anderson was hired March 8 during a Pacific County Commissioners meeting along with Grace Amundsen-Barnkow, who was brought on to be the county’s new top engineer. The commissioners decided to split the traditional director/engineer position into two separate jobs.
The stumbling agency has had a rough couple of years, with Anderson being the sixth director to leave the position since early 2020 and the fourth in the past 12 months. He was appointed following a short search after Mikel Diwan was offered the position back in October, accepted the position, and resigned before starting.
Before he was hired, Robert Kimble and Brooke Priest were hired as directors but only served the county for approximately seven combined months. Priest departed with a severance of $76,286 for her five months as director.
Over the two months that Kimble worked for the county during his first stint, he made $24,582; Priest made a salary of $47,080.
Kimble also served as an interim director between Priest’s departure and Anderson taking over the agency. During that time, Kimble requested a hire pay rate of $10,358 per month from October 2021 through February of this year. He made a total of $43,822.
As for Anderson, over the three months and 13 days he worked as director, he made $30,297 and received a severance of $70,844. In total, the county has paid $145,781 to acting directors in the past 16 months and a whopping $147,130 in severances in the past 12 months.
Anderson’s separation was made official during the commissioners’ June 28 meeting. No official statements on the departure have been made. According to Paul Plakinger, chief administrative officer for the county, the county felt Anderson was not the right fit for the position.
Amundsen-Barnkow still serves as the county engineer, but Plakinger is unsure what will happen with her position moving forward if the commissioners decided to recombine the director and engineer positions.
An email sent to the county commissioners requesting comments on what the county plans to do moving forward or for an explanation regarding the turnover issues with the director positions has not been responded to.
