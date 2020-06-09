LONG BEACH — As the sweet smell of fresh caramel kettle corn wafted through the air in downtown Long Beach on Friday afternoon, more customers found their way from Pacific Avenue to Oregon Avenue, site of the first ‘drive-thru’ Columbia-Pacific Farmers’ Market of the season.
The market this year, held behind its usual spot on the green grass of Veterans Field, had a successful start despite it’s limited size and new social-distancing measures according to manager Mallory Cox. Six vendors participated and roughly 50 attendees came over a three-hour period, Cox said.
“We had to take a step back and start small,” said Cox, who was hesitant to still hold the market because of concerns over the coronavirus. “We have some hesitancy from vendors. A lot are older and retired.”
The Saturday Market in Ilwaco remains postponed until further notice.
The Columbia-Pacific Farmers Market in Long Beach typically hosted about 40 vendors in previous years and Cox is optimistic more will participate as the season goes on.
“Before the end we’ll likely start increasing vendors and participation as they feel comfortable,” Cox said. “Everything’s tentative.”
