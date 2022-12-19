SOUTH BEND — Charges were filed against a Woodland woman for a collision on State Route 103 on May 25, 2021. Recent toxicology results from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab determined she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash.

Amy M. Phelps, 39, of Woodland, has been charged with three counts of vehicular assault, third-degree driving with a license suspended, and driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

