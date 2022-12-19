SOUTH BEND — Charges were filed against a Woodland woman for a collision on State Route 103 on May 25, 2021. Recent toxicology results from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab determined she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash.
Amy M. Phelps, 39, of Woodland, has been charged with three counts of vehicular assault, third-degree driving with a license suspended, and driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
According to court records, the collision occurred at approximately 5:55 p.m. when a 2004 Jeep Liberty driven by Phelps southbound on SR 103 suddenly crossed the center line and was struck by a 2008 Toyota Prius.
The driver of the other vehicle, Vera D. Caldwell, 68, of Portland, Oregon, and her son Peterson D. Caldwell, 40, also of Portland, Oregon, were both injured. Phelps was also injured along with a passenger in her vehicle, Donald P. Staugaard, 52, of Lacey.
All four were transported to the Ocean Beach Hospital, and some were transported to out-of-state hospitals for specialized treatment.
Phelps admitted to not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. According to court records, she also admitted to swerving left into the northbound lane in front of Caldwell’s vehicle. Phelps allegedly had borrowed the vehicle from a friend where she lives on P Street to drive less than a mile to the Timberland Regional Library.
Phelps allegedly admitted to investigators that she had been drinking vodka and beer with Staugaard while they were parked in front of the library using wi-fi. She failed a field sobriety test conducted by a trooper at the hospital, and blood samples were taken from her and Staugaard.
The case remained dormant for the past year and a half, but WSP and the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office received the results of Phelps’s blood sample on Oct. 21, which was completed on Sept. 27.
According to the results, Phelps showed a blood alcohol content of .062 and was positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.
Phelps was scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 16 and faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.