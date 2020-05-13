A man died from his injuries after the truck he was driving crashed through a fence and hit a house.
Ricardo Cabera-Rivera, 22, died at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, according to Washington State Patrol. Cabera-Rivera died while being flown to a Portland hospital. His license showed an address in Beaverton, Oregon.
At about 3:20 p.m., Cabera-Rivera was driving a white Ford F-150 when it crossed the centerline of Pacific Way and went through a fence, hitting a house at the corner of 143rd Place and Pacific Way, Long Beach.
Washington State Patrol Sgt. Bradford Moon said investigators went to the scene to do a fatal traffic investigation at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 13. There is no reason to believe drugs or alcohol were involved, but WSP is waiting on a toxicology report, Moon said.
Two other passengers were in the car and weren't injured in the crash, according to a news release from state patrol. One of the passengers, Jesus Gaspar, 31, said the three men were driving to a job in Ocean Park and had been in the car for at least an hour. He thought the driver might have fallen asleep.
Traffic was stopped for more than an hour as emergency responders cleared the scene. Pacific County Fire District No. 1 was called to the accident at 3:22 p.m. said Mike Karvia, assistant chief of training for the fire district.
Cinnamon Falley lived nearby and called the crash into 911. When she went to check on the driver, she said he wasn't responsive at first and then came to. It looked like the whole left side of his face was gone, she said.
Ann and Timothy Brunson, who lived across the road, were inside their house when Ann said they heard what they initially thought was thunder.
In addition to EMS and firefighters, the Pacific County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol responded to the call. No other cars were involved in the collision.
