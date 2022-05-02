TOKELAND — Responders discovered an overturned vehicle in the middle of State Route 105 around milepost 9.5 between Raymond and Tokeland, but no driver. The incident unfolded around 5 p.m. on Friday, April 29.
An officer from the Shoalwater Bay Police Department was the first on the scene and discovered a severely damaged guardrail, overturned car partially blocking both lanes, and approximately a dozen passersby searching an embankment in case the driver was ejected from the vehicle.
Fire crews from the Raymond Fire Department and Pacific County Fire District 3 also responded to the scene, along with the Pacific County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol.
The driver was not located. According to some witnesses, immediately following the collision a male jumped out of the vehicle and fled in another. Witnesses gave varying accounts of which direction the driver fled, and law enforcement could not locate him.
WSP ran the vehicle's license plate, and it came back to a residence on 7th Street in Raymond to a "name known to law enforcement." However, because there was no positive identification of the driver, no name was provided.
According to officers on the scene, the vehicle was traveling southbound toward Raymond at milepost 9.5 when the driver lost control, went off the roadway, and struck a guardrail.
The impact with the guardrail flipped the air into the air, and it landed on its roof in the center of the roadway, approximately 15-20 yards away from the impact point. Debris from the impact was scattered all over the highway and down the embankment off the southbound lane.
Directly behind the impact point with the guardrail, a long path of tire tread and an oil sheen was visible.
It's unclear if the driver may have been intoxicated, had fallen asleep, or had an engine issue that spewed oil, causing the collision.
However, alcohol was found in the front passenger area of the vehicle and a marijuana pipe was also found in the wreckage.
WSP has preliminarily determined the cause of the collision to be "driving too fast for roadway conditions."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.