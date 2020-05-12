A man was taken to the hospital with injuries to his face after the truck he was driving crashed through a fence and hit a house.
The collision happened a little before 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12 at the corner of 143rd Place and Pacific Way. Traffic was stopped for more than an hour as emergency responders helped the driver out from the white Ford F-150. Pacific County Fire District No. 1 was called to the accident at 3:22 p.m. said Mike Karvia, assistant chief of training for the fire district.
The driver was headed north on Pacific Way when he crossed the middle line and crashed, Karvia said.
Two other men were in the car with the driver but declined medical treatment. One of the passengers, Jesus Gasper, said the three men were driving to a job in Ocean Park and had been in the car for at least an hour. He thought the driver may have fallen asleep.
Cinnamon Falley lived nearby and called the crash into 911. When she went to check on the driver, she said he wasn't responsive at first and then came to. It looked like the whole left side of his face was gone, she said.
Ann and Timothy Brunson, who lived across the road, were inside their house when Ann said they heard what they initially thought was thunder.
In addition to EMS and firefighters, the Pacific County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol responded to the call. No other cars were involved in the collision.
