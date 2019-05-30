LONG BEACH — With the maritime zone of Washington state enjoying sunny weather with highs in the low 60s through at least the middle of next week, there's little chance of an official drought abating anytime soon. However, a prominent meteorologist says there's little to worry about.
Pacific County, like most of western Washington, was classified as being in a moderate drought as of May 28. The only exceptions west of the Cascades were Clark and Skamania counties plus parts of Cowlitz, Lewis and Thurston counties, which were "abnormally dry."
Nowhere in Washington was drought stricken as of May 28, 2018, compared to 43.5 percent of the state this year, U.S. Drought Monitor reported. Drought Monitor is a consortium of four federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Coastal river run low
In its daily update of streamflow conditions, the U.S. Geological Survey reported on May 29 that flows are "much below normal" in about 90 percent of Pacific County, all of Grays Harbor County and about half of Jefferson and Clallam counties. The four counties comprise the outer coast of Washington. "Much below normal" equates to streamflows in the bottom 10 percent of years. This means there was more water flowing on this date in 90 percent of the years on record.
On Puget Sound, some isolated western portions of Whatcom and Skagit counties have streamflows in the bottom 1st percentile in the historical record.
Looking at Pacific County in more detail, the Willapa and Naselle river watersheds are driest.
The USGS measures the actual amount of water flowing in some larger rivers. Willapa River was running at 40 percent of its average flow on May 29, which is in the bottom 1 percentile for that date. The Naselle River was running at 52 percent of average of May 29, in the bottom 13th percentile for that date. Elsewhere in nearby Southwest Washington, the Chahalis River near Doty was running in the bottom 6th percentile and the Satsop River in the bottom 1 percent.
In better shape are the smaller Pacific County watersheds right along the Columbia River — the Wallicut, Chinook and Grays — which are running in the 10th to 24th percentile of dryness.
Don't panic, says Mass
Despite drought conditions in far western Washington, mountain snowpacks are in good shape and there should be plenty of water to go around this summer and fall. The University of Washington's Professor Cliff Mass, considered one of the go-to experts for local weather and climate comments, criticized a decision earlier this month to declare a drought emergency in Washington.
"Yes, our last water year [that started on Oct. 1, 2018] was on the low side, but more than 75% of normal. There are many other years with similar winter precipitation as our past year (16 years were drier)" since 1930, Mass wrote May 30 in his popular blog (https://cliffmass.blogspot.com).
"What about the coastal zone of Washington, which is in the center of the driest conditions? Similar story. This year was drier than normal, but nothing special. And even the coast was above 75% of normal precipitation," Mass said.
He said the Washington coast and the rest of the West Coast can expect a return of precipitation before the end of next week.
