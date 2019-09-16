MCGOWAN — A woman was given a ticket for falling asleep while driving north on U.S. Route 101 after she went off the road and hit a boulder.
The collision was reported to Washington State Patrol at 7:37 p.m. on Sept. 15 near milepost two, said Chelsea Hodgson, Washington State Patrol Dist. 8 Public Information Officer.
Rhonda Starling, 42, was the driver of the car, which was a 2007 Suzuki. She was cited for alleged negligent driving.
Starling was the only person in the car and she sustained some minor injuries from the crash, Hodgson said.
Both lanes of the highway were blocked and then opened for alternating traffic until the scene was cleared at about 9:30 p.m., Hodgson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.