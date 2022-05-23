Two alleged drug dealers were arrested by the Pacific County Joint Drug Task Force (DTF) as they continued efforts to curtail drug sales in local communities. Both the investigations that led to an arrest lasted over a year.
Marshall N. Disney, 33, from Raymond, was picked up by officers on May 11 for three counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was previously alleged to be linked to another drug operation before charges were dismissed last year.
According to court records, officers assisted by a confidential informant made purchases from Disney on Feb. 8, March 16, and March 29. The controlled buys were made at several locations in Raymond.
Officers conducted surveillance on Disney's residence in Raymond throughout May and eventually caught up with him while he was traveling in the area.
"On May 11, 2022, this surveillance led me to observe Marshall Disney sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle turning right onto US 101 from Wilson Avenue. I followed this vehicle onto US 101 and continued following as the vehicle turned eastbound onto Park Avenue," a DTF officer stated in his reports.
"The vehicle turned into the parking lot of the Riverdale Grocery, at which point, myself and [another DTF officer] activated our vehicle's emergency lights and approached the vehicle," the officer added.
Disney was arrested without incident and booked into the Pacific County Jail. He is being held on $50,000 bail. His arraignment was held on May 20, and he entered pleas of not guilty on all counts.
Garrick G. Cranston, 35, of Ocean Park, was arrested on May 18 after a year-and-a-half investigation and faces charges of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful use of a building for drug purposes.
According to court records, the investigation began in November 2020 when officers were allegedly able to make a heroin from Cranston. However, he wasn't arrested for that sale until May 18.
"On May 18, 2022, myself [and other DTF officers] contacted [Cranston's mother] at 26903 U. St. [in Ocean Park]. I identified myself as a member of the sheriff's office and asked [his mother] if Cranston was at the residence, which [she] confirmed."
Officers located Cranston inside a "dwelling" on the premises and were able to take him into custody. He was booked into the jail and is being held on $15,000 bail. His arraignment is scheduled for May 27.
