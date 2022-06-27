RAYMOND — Fentanyl continues to make its way into Pacific County, and the Pacific County Joint Drug Task Force is ramping up operations to curb its threat to the well-being of local communities. The powerful synthetic opioid has spawned a nationwide crisis resulting in daily overdoses and deaths.
Pavy P. Phommachanh, 36, of Raymond, was arrested on June 17 after selling a controlled substance to a confidential informant working for the drug task force. He was booked into the Pacific County Jail. He is charged with two counts of intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of using a building in the course of selling drugs. As of June 28 he remained behind bars in lieu of $5,000 bail.
According to a court filing, a confidential informant reached out to the drug task force back in April and listed Phommachanh as a person whom they could buy drugs from. With the information, a controlled drug buy was set up on an unspecified date by drug task force officers.
"Once back, the confidential informant handed over a package that contained a number of blue pills. These blue pills were stamped with an 'M' on one side and a '30' on the other. These pills were similar in appearance to oxycodone hydrochloride," a drug task force officer stated in the court filing.
"I know from my training and experience that fentanyl and other substances are frequently combined and pressed into pills that are similar in appearance to these pills," the officer added.
Sketchy details
The drug task force officer who wrote the court filing withheld how many pills were purchased, when they were purchased, where the purchase unfolded and whether or not Phommachanh was arrested immediately following the controlled buy or via an arrest warrant.
In recent months, the drug task force has taken a firm stance on limiting the information it shares that is available to media outlets and often is withholding information from probable cause affidavits and other court filings that shed any light on its operations.
The lack of information has come first and foremost for some defense attorneys in Pacific County who are questioning the agency's lack of transparency and "lack-luster" probable cause affidavits as "unsatisfactory."
Probable cause affidavits are intended to present all the known "facts" of a case to support an arrest, arrest warrant, or search warrant. Within are expected to be a summary of the evidence and circumstances of the arrest for review by a judge.
The U.S. Supreme Court defines probable cause as "where the facts and circumstance within the officers' knowledge, and of which they have reasonable, trustworthy information, are sufficient in themselves to warrant a belief by a man of reasonable caution that a crime is being committed."
When previously questioned about the lack of information, drug task force supervisor Pacific County Sheriff's Office Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock declined to state anything except that his officers were concerned about the integrity of future operations.
However, defendants have an "absolute right" under state and federal law and are privy to all the information surrounding their cases, which they have openly and adamantly shared with one another in attempts to fool and evade the task force.
