OLYMPIA — In a stunning 5-4 ruling, the Washington State Supreme Court on Feb. 25 said the state’s felony drug possession law is ruled unconstitutional, and now null and void.
The decision is already creating an avalanche of legal consequences.
Door wide-open
This monumental shift came on the heels of the court’s 63-page State v. Blake ruling, in which the justices determined that Washington’s strict liability drug possession statute exceeded legislative police power because it allows potentially innocent and passive conduct to be charged as a serious crime. It placed the burden on the defense to prove a defendant was innocent instead of making the state prove the defendant knowingly possessed an outlawed drug.
In the case originating from 2016 in Spokane, defendant Shannon Blake was arrested for a suspended driver’s license charge and was reportedly wearing a friend’s pair of pants. When she was being booked into the local jail, methamphetamine was found inside a pocket, and she was subsequently charged and convicted of possession of methamphetamine, but made an argument based on the now-famous phrase “they aren’t my pants.”
The ruling now means that merely having a drug in one’s possession does not mean the person knowingly or intentionally meant to possess the controlled substance, and law enforcement has no authority to arrest or charge for the possession. They can only seize the controlled substance and book it as evidence unless or until the law is rewritten to meet constitutional standards.
Taken by surprise
Pacific County Prosecutor Ben Haslam spent most of Feb. 25 informing local law enforcement agencies how to proceed after the ruling, including an immediate shift in current cases before his office. As a result, dozens of charges have been abruptly dismissed, and many more will follow.
“Like most Washington prosecutors, this decision has come as a shock to our office,” Haslam said. “I am gravely concerned it will harm our community and lead to increased use and overdose-related deaths.”
He continued, “on the prosecutor’s office’s end, we are preparing to request the immediate release of individuals being held in custody only for simple-possession cases. Next, we will have to quash all active warrants on pending possession cases. Moving forward, I expect we will be required to vacate charges for individuals previously convicted of possession, and I’m sure there will be many other ramifications as well.”
During the Pacific County Superior Court on Feb. 26, the topic came up quickly during the docket in State v. Burch where Haslam requested the possession case be moved out a month with all release conditions removed, in case the WSC decision was reconsidered,. But defense attorney David Hatch unloaded on the court stating, “the court lost jurisdiction yesterday” and had “no authority even to grant the request.”
Judge Don Richter sided with Hatch stating, “the statute no longer exists,” which led to Haslam calling over a dozen possession cases one by one to be dismissed, even those not on the day’s docket. The charges can eventually be refiled if the Legislature corrects the law.
Law enforcement’s hands are tied
The ruling will immediately affect how local law enforcement can work, leading Haslam to issue several new recommendations. Due to the WSC decision, officers can do very little beyond seizing the drugs when it comes to the suspicion of possession or even observed possession of drugs.
“There is currently no crime for simple possession of narcotics under Washington law,” Haslam said. “However, other drug-related crimes, including possession with intent to deliver, and manufacturing/delivery of control substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia, remain crimes as before.”
He continued, “because there is now no crime for simple possession, the presence of narcotics alone cannot form the basis for probable cause to arrest, for application for a search warrant, or even a basis for reasonable suspicion to justify investigative detention. Probable cause to believe any other crime has been committed should be treated as normal.”
Law enforcement has relied heavily on possession charges and the ability to use the now null and void statute to flip suspects into being cooperative informants. Recent drug raids in the county were primarily due to information from informants and law enforcement covert operations.
Wild, Wild West
Law enforcement agencies are already reeling from the surprise decision. Long Beach Police Department Chief Flint Wright is concerned about what will come next. Like many other law enforcement officials in the county, he felt things were moving in the right direction with a full-swing drug court and reestablished drug task force.
“I would anticipate the longer it goes on, the worse it will get,” Wright said. “There’s something about when you legalize stuff like that; it tends to cause it to explode. We saw that with marijuana use with high schoolers and even junior high and younger. So I mean that’s kind of the biggest concern is [if] it will lead to more use and I think the data will show that it will.”
He continued, “Hopefully, the Legislature will address it and address it this session. It’s going to make it extremely difficult [to do our jobs]. We went from being able to arrest somebody for the possession of meth as a felony and actually being able to at times get them into treatment. We’ve had people that were just real problems that we were finally able to get into jail and, in one case, a mental hospital because of the possession of meth. So the person actually got some help for the mental health issue they were facing, all stemming from an arrest for the possession of meth.”
One of Wright’s biggest concerns is that now that the drug possession law has been tossed out, drugs like meth and heroin will explode in Pacific County because the stigma will lessen, and people will feel they are legal. He admits that he has predicted for at least a decade that narcotics would eventually be legalized.
Wright offers an example, opinion
Wright provided a hypothetical situation that he believes is how state law should define intended vs. unknowingly possessing drugs. The situation involves someone going door to door, and they come up to your house attempting to sell you a stolen $500 chainsaw for $100 and the implications that could arise if you purchase it and therefore possess stolen property.
“The law is pretty clear that a reasonable person would know that there is something not right with that chainsaw, and if you were caught with it that you could be charged with the possession of the stolen property,” Wright said. “[Well, you could] say ‘I didn’t steal it, I just bought it from somebody.’ The law says ‘look, a reasonable person would know that something was off.’”
Wright continued, “Now if you paid $400 for a $500 [chainsaw], the law is clear like ‘yeah, a reasonable person would pay that.’ I view it the same way with narcotics; it’s going to come down to what would a reasonable person believe on possession. We can live with that, and I kind of think that’s how we’ve always operated anyways, but not this total possession is legal now [ruling].”
Wright offered an additional example to set his point, “So [if] you stop a car and they have meth in the glove box or whatever and they say ‘well, I didn’t put it there.’ Well, that’s something for [them], and their defense attorney to then work out. You could make the defense, ‘I did not know it was there.’ Is it going to be a reasonable defense? I think that’s something for a judge or jury to determine.’”
Immediate fix unlikely
It’s unclear if, when, or how the Legislature might respond to the ruling by rewriting the law to address the court’s concerns. According to Haslam, it could be a long process.
“Only a state legislative fix will overcome this situation and render simple possession a crime once again,” he said. “The initial indication I am reading through the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys is that we should not expect a quick fix. I will participate in these efforts moving forward to help protect our community.”
The ruling can be requested to be reconsidered within 30 days, but the statute will require the state legislature to change to wordage. Whether or not the Legislature plans to address the issue during the current session has not yet been decided, but the timeline for getting a new bill out has come and gone.
“It sounds to me from what I’ve read that there’s a fix, a language can be changed,” Wright said. “So hopefully the legislature will fix that is what it basically comes down to, it’s going to come down to ‘knowingly’ and I think then the proof would be on the burden of the state to prove did the person knowingly [possess], did they have evidence to suggest that.”
