OLYMPIA — In a stunning ruling by the Washington State Supreme Court on Feb. 25, the state’s felony drug possession law was ruled unconstitutional. The decision is already creating an avalanche of legal consequences.
This monumental shift came on the heels of the court’s 63-page State v. Blake ruling, in which justices determined that simply having a drug in one’s possession does not mean the person knowingly or intentionally meant to possess the controlled substance.
Pacific County Prosecutor Ben Haslam spent most of Feb. 25 informing local law enforcement agencies on how to proceed with the new shift after the ruling, including an immediate shift in current cases before his office.
“Like most Washington prosecutors, this decision has come as a shock to our office,” Haslam said. “I am gravely concerned it will harm our community, and lead to increased use and overdose-related deaths.”
He continued, “on the prosecutor’s office’s end, we are preparing to request the immediate release of individuals being held in custody only for simple-possession cases. Next, we will have to quash all active warrants on pending possession cases. Moving forward, I expect we will be required to vacate charges for individuals previously convicted of possession, and I’m sure there will be many other ramifications as well.”
The decision is going to immediately affect how local law enforcement are able to work, leading Haslam to issue several new recommendations.
“There is currently no crime for simple possession of narcotics under Washington law,” Haslam said. “However, other drug-related crimes, including possession with intent to deliver, and manufacturing/delivery of control substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia, remain crimes as before and no change in your approach to investigating and referring/arresting for these charges is necessary.”
He continued, “because there is now no crime for simple possession, the presence of narcotics alone cannot form the basis for probable cause to arrest, for application for a search warrant, or even a basis for reasonable suspicion to justify investigative detention. Probable cause to believe any other crime has been committed should be treated as normal.”
It’s unclear if, when or how the Legislature might respond to the ruling by rewriting the law to address the court’s concerns. According to Haslam, it could be a long process.
“Only a state legislative fix will overcome this situation and render simple possession a crime once again,” he said. “The initial indication I am reading through the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys is that we should not expect a quick fix. I will participate in these efforts moving forward to help protect our community.”
