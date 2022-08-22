SOUTH BEND — In an unusual plea agreement for a drug-delivery case, a Raymond man was sentenced to a residential Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative that will send him to treatment without any jail or prison time.
Michael J. Padgett, 28, of Raymond, was arrested on May 17 after selling narcotics to Pacific County Joint Drug Task Force informants on two separate occasions. He was subsequently booked into the Grays Harbor Jail for the charges.
Padgett is the brother-in-law of Pacific County Sheriff Robin Souvenir, and due to a conflict of interest the case was handed over to Grays Harbor County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Steven Jackson.
According to court records, on July 1, Padgett, alongside attorney Jason Arcuri, entered a change of plea for two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. The plea agreement recommended residential DOSA, compared to the standard range of 12-20 months in prison with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
Padgett’s sentencing was put off until Aug. 19, and was heard by Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald. J. Richter. During the hearing, Arcuri was filled in for by his father, David Arcuri, and Jackson represented the prosecution.
“I will let the court know that these controlled buys involved small amounts of substances and he has no prior criminal history,” Jackson said before asking Richter to accept the agreement’s recommendation, while noting that the sales involved substances of concern.
Jackson also added that he spoke directly to the drug task force and that they were in favor of the agreements. The Washington State Department of Corrections conducted a DOSA evaluation and determined that Padgett was amenable to the treatment and established him a bed date of Aug. 22.
Richter pointed out how abnormal the agreement was for such an offense, as did Arcuri several times as Richter was speaking, once even muttering “very unusual.”
“Mr. Padgett, it’s been indicated here that you were doing this to fund your own addiction or drug habit, so you are placed better than most individuals to know exactly how devastating addiction is and what drugs do to you and the fact that you sold drugs and participated in the [ruining] of someone else’s life is completely unacceptable. It’s not an excuse because you have an addiction, and in fact that is information that you should use and you should not want to participate in furthering someone else’s addiction,” Richter said.
“This is an unusual resolution for a drug-delivery case, but it’s the result of negotiations and I will honor those negotiations. I strongly encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity that has been offered to you,” the judge added.
