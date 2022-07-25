PACIFIC COUNTY — Controversy is brewing in Pacific County over a law that the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office uses to accrue money via its drug task force and subsequent arrests.
It’s already been tested in court once, and defendants are finding there is little defense or recourse.
Only law of its kind
The issue centers on RCW 69.50.505, which states that a law enforcement agency can seize valuables associated with an arrest for an illegal drug crime, including homes, vehicles, cash, gold and other high-value items.
It’s the only forfeiture law in the state that allows for forfeiture without a conviction. Defendants are often served while they are in jail and, more often than not, don’t have any legal counsel or the means to defend against the filing.
In Pacific County, the law has been front and center of a battle between the drug task force and Molly Saranpaa, whose charges, along with her husband Peter Charlton, for allegedly running an illegal marijuana operation were dismissed on March 25.
The couple was arrested May 3, 2021, for allegedly growing marijuana in excess of Saranpaa’s medical marijuana authorization. However, Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald J. Richter later determined juvenile plants seized in a raid by the drug task force did not meet the legal definition of a marijuana plant. This flaw was brought to the court’s attention by attorney Nathan Needham, who represents the couple.
Richter’s ruling resulted in the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office and the legal counsel for the State, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Joe Faurholt, with a decision about whether to continue prosecuting Saranpaa for 14 remaining plants, even though she had authorization for up to 15.
No options for recourse
After the charges were dropped, Needham motioned for the couple’s money and other items seized in the raid to be returned. This included $5,430 and two one-ounce gold bars valued at nearly $3,500 as of July 24.
According to court records, when the couple was arrested, they were served with a Notice of Seizure and Forfeiture by a corrections officer that very same day while in jail.
The money and gold were forfeited by a ruling on July 13, 2021, by South District Court Judge Nancy McCallister. Under the civil law, respondents have 45 days to respond and challenge the claim; otherwise, it’s ruled by default in favor of the petitioner — in this case, the drug task force.
Needham was privately hired by the couple and was not made aware of the forfeiture until it was too late. Many other defendants suffer similar forfeitures without legal counsel because court-appointed defense attorneys handling criminal charges are not contracted to handle subsequent civil matters including forefeitures.
Incentive or good practice?
The Observer submitted a public records request on May 31 seeking copies of forfeitures sought by and granted to the sheriff’s office since the drug task force began full operation in late 2020. The first records installment was issued on July 14, which involved a dozen civil forfeiture claims between 2020 and 2021.
Of these judgments, in five forfeitures filed between the dates of Feb. 13, 2021, and May 3, 2021, the sheriff’s office was awarded $13,939, including $8,888 from the case involving Saranpaa and Charlton.
In 2020, of the claims that were released in the installment to the Observer, the sheriff’s office was awarded approximately $1,823, a 1999 Nissan Altima, and a 1999 Volkswagen Jetta, but the value of the vehicles was not disclosed.
Each forfeiture was filed and served within four days of each defendant’s arrest. Saranpaa and Charlton were served even before they made their first court appearances and formal charges were filed.
Hard to defend
More often than not, defendants are served in jail or after release and have no financial means to defend themselves against the forfeiture claim. They either do not respond or choose to not show up for a court appearance to challenge the forfeitures.
As in the case of Saranpaa, under RCW 69.50.505 even if a defendant is later found innocent or the charges are dropped, there is no legal recourse to reclaim anything that was seized and forfeited. Essentially, what is gone is gone.
In the claims provided in the records request, each ruling stated that the defendant “failed to claim ownership or right to possession of the seized property and therefore the property is deemed forfeited under R.C.W. 69.50.505.”
According to the court filings for the forfeitures, the forfeited property in each was ordered to be transferred to the possession of the Pacific County Drug Task Force, not the sheriff’s office in which the force operates.
The first installment of records was accompanied by a letter from the Pacific County Public Records Office with an estimated second-installment date of Aug. 4.
This story continues to develop, so keep a look out for other in-depth articles as the Observer delves deeper into how the county handles civil forfeitures from drug task force arrests.
Weekly reports from the South District Court show that the drug task force continues to seek forfeitures against suspects they arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.