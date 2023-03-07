PACIFIC COUNTY — Funding for the Pacific County Joint Drug Task Force is set to run out effective June 30 if the state Legislature doesn’t allot another round of funding. Until then, the force is continuing to work to combat the “drugdemic” in Pacific County.
Sheriff Daniel Garcia has grappled with the task force's future since assuming leadership at the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 1. Making certain the task force is still operational is a top local priority for some residents.
According to the agency, it’s in full swing.
The task force has $365,280 left in its budget for operation costs through June 30, including salaries for four task force-dedicated officers, including two deputies from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and one officer each from the Raymond Police Department and Long Beach Police Department.
New force head
Long Beach has not selected a new officer to send to the force after former task force officer Michael Parker joined the sheriff’s office command staff. Garcia hired Parker as the agency’s commander on Jan. 1, and part of his new role is overseeing the drug task force program.
“I was fortunate to have the opportunity to work under the supervision of Chief [Pat] Matlock for the time that I served directly in the task force and am taking lessons taught by him and my experience working controlled substance investigations in Long Beach prior to the formation of the task force to help continue the success of the unit,” Parker said.
“The members of the task force are extraordinarily talented investigators who are successfully navigating an evolving legal landscape. We are lucky to have them,” he added.
Double-edged sword
Pacific County has been plagued with drug crime and addiction issues for decades. The task force, coupled with the drug court program through the Pacific County Superior Court, is slowly combating the problems. Combined, they look to achieve two goals: prevent infiltration of drugs, and rehabilitate addicts out of the addiction cycle.
The drug court program has seen significant success since its inception under former prosecutor Mark McClain, giving defendants second chances. The program comes at a cost, though: finish the program and felony charges are dropped, or fail and go to prison.
Paralleling this effort, the drug task force is hitting the "drugdemic" full steam ahead. Drug dealers are being set up and tracked without knowing they are on anyone’s radar. One tool has been criminal defendants connected to dealers turning into confidential informants in exchange for “favorable charging considerations.”
Drug dealers are being left without much clue who they can trust or who will pull the plug on their criminal activity. It’s a tactic thus far that has sent over a dozen to prison with multi-year sentences.
Even with amped-up patrols and enforcement, officers still encounter methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other controlled substances and narcotics daily during traffic stops and routine responses. Fentanyl is the most dangerous and poses a significant risk to communities.
The primary factor for the uptick is Washington’s current drug possession law that makes enforcement difficult. Officers must now divert the first two violations to a drug treatment program before a third violation can be prosecuted.
Pacific County, like many other counties, does not have a readily available diversion program. The drug court program is only available for non-violent, felony-level offenses in which drugs contribute to criminal behavior.
Funding concerns
If the task force does not acquire additional funding after June 30, at least two positions at the sheriff’s office are at risk of being eliminated.
The agency currently operates with 14 deputies; deputies No. 2 and No. 14 work entirely for the task force, aided by state funds. Deputy No. 2 is a senior deputy and would have seniority, meaning if the Legislature doesn't come through with more money, Deputy No. 13 could be axed.
According to County Chief Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger, the county could opt to foot the bill to fund the task force on its own, but it could come with a hefty price tag of close to $1 million per year.
The county already projects finishing 2023 with around a $6 million deficit, which will be balanced out with federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law in 2021.
