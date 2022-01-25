OCEAN PARK — The Pacific County Joint Task Force arrested Naomi R. Schuyler, 53 of Ocean Park, this past weekend on two counts of possession with intent to manufacture and one count of tampering with evidence.
According to court records, the investigation began in February 2021, when task force operatives raided two homes in Chinook, including Ronald Wardell’s. He was charged for drug possession, manufacture and using a building for drug purposes.
During an interview following his arrest, Wardell pointed to Schuyler as being his source of methamphetamine, and court records allege that she had been found in possession of the drug during at least two prior police contacts in 2017 and 2018.
With the assistance of informants and nearby residents of V Lane in Ocean Park, task force operatives allegedly made multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamine.
According to court records, one controlled purchase took place as recently as the second week of December 2021. The informant was able to purchase what was identified as crystallized methamphetamine.
The entire investigation spanned 11 months, including encounters between a Pacific County Sheriff’s Office deputy who attempted to arrest Schuyler on an outstanding warrant.
On Jan. 22, one of the lead task force operatives applied for and was granted a search warrant for Schuyler’s residence on the 28000 Block of V Lane. With the assistance of the partner agencies, including the Washington State Patrol, officers converged on the residence.
According to court records, operatives made multiple attempts to get the occupants of the trailer house to step out, saying they otherwise would force entry.
One deputy was able to hear the sound of a toilet flushing, and just before they were going to force entry, an occupant opened the door.
Three occupants were detained, including Schuyler. One allegedly admitted to flushing methamphetamine down a toilet to destroy evidence.
“I informed Schuyler that I knew she had been selling methamphetamine, which [she] confirmed,” one operative alleged in his report. “I discussed with [her] in-depth her modus operandi, including the number of individuals that she sold methamphetamine to (approximately 25 per month), [their] identities, the amount of methamphetamine that she sells to these individuals, and that she primarily only sells methamphetamine from her residence.”
According to court documents, Schuyler allegedly admitted that the methamphetamine flushed down the toilet had been purchased by her earlier in the day in Chinook for approximately $2,600.
Schuyler is currently in Pacific County Jail on $25,000 bail and will appear for an arraignment hearing on Jan. 28 in the Pacific County Superior Court. Judge Don Richter has appointed David Hatch as her indigent defense counsel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.