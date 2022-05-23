ILWACO — The 2022 FIFA World Cup isn’t slated to begin until November in Qatar, but students at Hilltop Middle School got a head start earlier this month as part of a unique STEM project in the school’s math class.
Using LEGO Robotics, Hilltop students spent a few weeks on the project during Donald Anderson’s math classes as part of a STEM unit — science, technology, engineering and math. The goal, Anderson said, was for students to practice controlling remotely operated vehicles — ROVs — to accomplish a common objective. That objective? Competing in a two vs. two game of soccer.
The students built the components of the robots during Hilltop Rocks, a monthly enrichment day that the school hosts where teachers run different activities and eligible students get to sign up for what they want to participate in. Anderson did the final piece of assembling for the robots due to the limited class time for the STEM extension unit.
The project culminated in an 8-team tournament, the Beach Bubble World Cup Championship — sponsored by Beach Bubble Tea in Long Beach — where the top teams from each class faced off for glory and prizes, including a reusable cup and a free drink, from the sponsor.
The tournament was spread across several days, with contests taking place in the morning. On the day of the finals, May 16, the whole school — as well as some high schoolers — filed into the gymnasium to cheer on their fellow students and create an exciting atmosphere.
In the end it was Team Italy, hailing from Anderson’s second period class, that took home the championship, beating Team Germany 4-1 in the finals. In the third-place game, Team Argentina edged out Team Canada 3-2 in an overtime thriller that had the crowd — and the competitors — on their feet.
The event wasn’t just limited to constructing and operating the robots. A section of the Hilltops Robotics website is dedicated to student journalism, who got reaction from bystanders, detailed the drama that unfolded during the tournament and provided a behind-the-scenes look at each of the teams participating. The website also tracked the results of the tournament — Team USA was knocked out by Argentina in the opening round, for those who were wondering.
The idea for the project spawned from Anderson’s time teaching overseas in Tokyo for the Department of Defense Education Activity, which operates 163 accredited schools for 71,000 pre-K through 12th grade students of military and Department of Defense families across the globe for the U.S. Department of Defense. Anderson previously taught science in the Knappa School District, and is in his first school year teaching at Hilltop.
“I was tasked with coming up with a robotics program for them, and all of the student ideas and parent, community and engineer ideas kind of came together to make this happen,” Anderson said. “We did it for a couple of years there, and covid kind of shut down any type of activities like this, and it was such a relief to get something like this going again.”
With the success of this project, the hope is to start a more robust robotics program at Hilltop, Anderson said, adding that these kinds of projects have both real-world and enriching benefits for students.
“One thing that robotics does is that it helps connect students that often sometimes wouldn’t spend time together,” Anderson said. “Cliques don’t really exist. They just come together, and it’s a great collaboration tool to help students learn and do something fun together.
“ROVs are a big part of STEM in the real world, and this is a tiny little glance into doing remotely operated vehicles, or robotics, from a distance. And the students controlling that on their own devices was just a powerful glimpse into what that could be. Some students I’ve worked with in the past have said these types of events have inspired them to pursue things in STEM in the future, and that’s been fun to see.”
