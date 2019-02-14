OCEAN PARK — The pool at Dunes Bible Camp is closed for repairs, and will likely remain closed for several more days.
Staff had to close the pool last week, after learning of problems with the septic drain field. They are currently working with the county to resolve the problem.
“We are looking at probably another week before it’s going to be back open,” camp liaison Joel Uram said on Feb. 14.
Thanks to a financial bequest from the late Verna Oller, a Long beach resident who wanted local children to have a place where they could learn to swim, locals can swim at the pool for free, year-round. The pool is popular with local seniors and fitness enthusiasts.
“They’re all kind of thrown for a loop,” Uram said. “ I feel really bad.”
He said the camp will post updates on its Facebook page. Swimmers can also call 360-665-5542 to hear a recorded message about the status of the pool.
