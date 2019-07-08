KLIPSAN BEACH — The Dunes Bible Camp public indoor swimming pool is open year-round for the enjoyment of Peninsula residents, guests and visitors.
“This wonderful community asset offers a variety of activities for young and old alike,” Robert Buchanan, Dunes Bible Camp aquatics director, said.
The pool is open 6 a.m. Monday through Friday and offers multiple activities, including instructor-led water exercise and arthritis classes, senior/retiree swims, adult swims, lap swims and open swims. The 75x50 foot heated pool includes a water slide, diving board and shower/changing room facilities.
Thanks to the generosity of the Verna Oller Aquatic Trust Program, all residents who live within a Peninsula or Naselle zip code are eligible for eight swims per month at no charge.
Daily rates, 10-session punch cards, and three-month unlimited memberships may also be purchased by residents, their guests, and all Peninsula visitors.
The pool is attended at all times by certified lifeguards, and is currently seeking applicants for paid, part-time positions as lifeguards, seasonal or year-round.
Good physical conditioning is required for certification through a multi-session class in Astoria. The pool management can help prepare for the capability tests. For more information call 360-329-3371.
Contact the pool office at 360-665-5542, or email pool.dunesbiblecamp@gmail.com. More information is available at www.dunesbiblecamp.com, or just stop by 23515 Pacific Way between Klipsan and Ocean Park.
“Come see us soon. We look forward to helping you enjoy the health benefits and fun of this great local resource,” Buchanan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.