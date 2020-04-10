Dylan has died.
The sweetest, sassy little girl on the Long Beach Peninsula lost her battle with an incurable cancer Thursday night.
Her mother, Casey Wood Harrell, announced the news publicly online — sparking an outpouring of grief and positive wishes for her, her husband Jeff and their son Mason.
“Our sweet Dylan, love of our lives, passed away this evening after a 20-month battle with DIPG,” Casey wrote.
“We wouldn’t wish this sorrow and pain upon anyone, yet we also have relief that she’s free from her broken body. We have no doubt she’s running, jumping and dancing now.
“We did promise to Dylan that we will live the rest of our lives for her. We will continue to choose joy and honor her. At the same time, we will not fear death and will look forward to being reunited with her.”
DIPG is diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a type of childhood brain cancer. To date, the disease has had a 100% fatality rate.
Since the diagnosis not quite two years ago, the community has followed the family and offered support through fundraisers, gifts and positive greetings.
Thursday night the floodgates of tears opened as the community began to take in the news and share in the family’s grief.
“My heart is broken for this family and community as a whole,” wrote Kaarina Stotts on Facebook. “The strength and bravery this little girl had was immeasurable. Rest In Peace, sweet Dylan.”
“My heart breaks for all of you,” wrote Sally Snyder Paxton. “My heart breaks for all of you. I admire how you handled Dylan’s illness, and I am so grateful you shared this touching journey with all of us.”
Casey and her two sisters set up a web blog in which they shared details of Dylan’s struggle, their lives and challenges.
Because of the pandemic, there won’t be a memorial service right away.
But Casey Harrell announced that the family was already thinking of ideas of ways to honor her.
She requested no cards, flowers or gifts.
“We have recently formed the Dylan Jude Harrell DIPG Foundation,” she said, promising more details, “Consider making a donation to that or one of the other wonderful DIPG organizations. We will continue to help fight for a cure.”
In a poignant addition, she added:
“Finally, we want to thank you for all the support you have shown Dylan and our family. The love you gave us throughout her entire journey was incredible. Please continue to keep her in your thoughts, say her name, share a memory, and tell someone about her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.