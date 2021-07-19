ASTORIA — An eastbound Mazda Protege driven by Joshua L. Johns, 36, of Westport, Oregon, crossed the center line on Oregon Highway 30 at about 12:50 a.m. Monday, July 19, and was involved in a head-on collision with a westbound Kia Sorento SUV driven by Joe D. Houston, 63, of Ocean Park, according to preliminary evidence reported by Oregon State Police.
Johns and his passenger and Houston and his passenger were transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital. Johns died as a result of the collision.
The collision occurred at milepost 87, which is located at a curve just east of the twisty portion of Oregon 30 near the outskirts of Astoria. The highway was closed for an extended time while OSP conducted a crash scene reconstruction.
No information was immediately available Monday morning about the conditions of the survivors of the crash.
