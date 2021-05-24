MEGLER — A driver was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital early May 23 after his vehicle went off U.S. Highway 101 just west of the Washington end of the Astoria-Megler Bridge, struck a culvert and caught fire.
Nicholas E. Hinojosa, 27, of Ilwaco faces pending charges of driving under the influence and speeding for the 1 a.m. wreck, according to a Washington State Patrol press memo.
Hinojosa was alone in his vehicle and was wearing his seatbelt. He managed to get out of the burning wreck, which happened as he was westbound and ran off the inland side of the highway into a ditch, WSP said.
