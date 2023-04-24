Earth Day is the classic example of “think globally, act locally.”
The Long Beach Peninsula’s participation of the annual worldwide event Saturday was a grassroots celebration of community and crafts.
While visitors were serenaded by music from the Oyster Crackers, those at the River City Playhouse in Ilwaco enjoyed a mix of crafts all with a natural flavor including one on bird recognition and another on decorative or functional uses for oyster shells.
Another table staffed by Aaron Webster, an interpretive specialist at Cape Disappointment State Park. He displayed examples of his flint-knapping hobby and was able to demonstrate and describe how various items were made using primitive tools. “It’s a hobby, but it also ties in with my job,” he said.
Webster noted that one item, a a slate knife, was an attempt to connect with his family’s Scandinavian heritage, which blends Swedish and Danish roots. Another was fish leather, used for clothing. “It’s a very Earth-friendly hobby,” he said. “You can make fish leather in your kitchen. It’s non-toxic.”
“It’s amazing,” said Deborah Perry, checking out out his handiwork with fascination with her husband, Kevin Perry. The playhouse location which hosted the event is familiar territory for them — they have been keen contributors to successful Peninsula Players theatrical productions staged there.
The event was organized by Bette Lu Krause, a former gallery owner who had a lengthy professional career as an on-board ship’s naturalist. She also performed with the Oyster Crackers, whose other members are Phyllis Taylor, Christl Mack and Rita Smith.
“Everyone enjoyed the exhibits, art, raffle and music. It was a fun afternoon,” said Smith.
• Although Earth Day’s founding in 1970 is credited to U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin, the staffer he hired to pioneer the project nationally was environmental activist Denis Hayes. He grew up in Camas and — small world — was a contemporary of Frank Lehn, a Peninsula resident and popular history enthusiast.
